The Lord of the Rings has a great connection to Game Of Thrones

While the entire genre of fantasy fiction owes a great debt to JRR Tolkien, the creation of Amazon’s first foray into Middle-earth, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” may be a by-product of the success of “Game of Thrones.”

The comparison between the series is inevitable, considering that Lord of the Rings: Amazon’s Rings of Power debuted right after “House of the Dragon” on HBO. Even so, Martin knew that fans would pit one series against the other, a true fantasy war battle.

But he hopes that people can enjoy both series on their own. Martin told The Independent:

“I hope both programs are successful. I’m competitive enough. Hope we have more success. If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven.”

Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, are unique franchises that bring their own spins to fantasy. That is, that doesn’t mean they don’t share some things in common that allow for comparisons that are understandable.

the connection between slord of the rings and Game of Thrones

Robert Aramayo, is the actor who unites Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones. The 29-year-old English actor has developed a knack for playing popular characters in fantasy series or, to be more specific, playing younger versions of some characters that everyone likes.

Aramayo rose to fame playing the young character, Nerd Stark, during the sixth season of Game of Thrones. He has appeared in a series of flashback sequences that shed some light on Jon Snow’s family history. As well as doing an admirable job of honoring the legacy of Sean Bean, who played the leader of House Stark during his midlife years.

In Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Englishman plays a younger version of Elrond, the legendary elf character, who has appeared in every film project to date. Hugo Waving was the one who brought the character to the series and the Hobbit will play a key role in the Amazon series. In turn, this is what attracted Aramayo to the fantasy project in the first place.

The main difference between the two series

The Elrond that we see being a wise warrior in Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth films is a little different from what we see in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He is no longer the dominant, stubborn leader he has become. For starters, he is relatively uninterested in attending board meetings and worrying about political matters.

Furthermore, he is not getting along well with some of the elves’ allies, although he is able to use his charm and cunning to get what he wants in moments of persuasion. For Variety, Robert Aramayo revealed that bringing Elrond up for the series was exciting. That’s because, the actor would have other territories to explore in some unexpected ways.

Also, he doesn’t think that “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, are similar. With the exception of being a fantasy series that he worked on.

“These are very, very different shows. My work in the two series was very different.”

According to the actor, “Games of Thrones” allowed him to draw inspiration from things that already existed. However, as the First and Second Ages of Middle-earth are open to interpretation in various ways, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power allowed him to build a character from scratch.

