‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who is the STRANGER that falls from the sky? Check out!

After long years of waiting and waiting, fans have finally witnessed the premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘, a series that adapts the works of JRR Tolkien during the second age of Middle-earth.

At the end of the first episode, the hairy-foot Nori (Markella Kavenagh) is surprised when a meteorite hits the ground next to her, revealing a strange (Daniel Weyman) be dropped into the crater left after the fall.

Despite having a human appearance, he is obviously not a man, as he demonstrates mastery of magic by reproducing a constellation with the help of firefly lights, in an attempt to convey some message to Nori.

But who is he and what did he mean by the message?

As he fell from the sky and referenced the stars, some fans suspect he may be a mage of the same order as Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast, known as Maiar, divine beings sent by the gods to assist the peoples of the earth plane.

The first two were featured in the trilogy of films directed by Peter Jacksonwhile Radagast was adapted for the screen in ‘The Hobbit’also led by Jackson.

in the novels of Tolkienthere are still two more Maiar, called Blue Wizards by the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

As they still haven’t won versions live action, It is possible that those responsible for the series of amazon want to take the opportunity to adapt them in the flesh… Or at least one of them.

Now we just have to wait to find out the answers.

The new epic drama brings to the screen for the first time the legendary story of the Second Age of Middle-earth from JRR Tolkien. Starting in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil on Earth- average.

“This is a title that we imagined could be on the spine of a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” said the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen — but before there was the One, there were many… and we are excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The main cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.



It is worth remembering that the production has already been renewed for the 2nd season.

The novel trilogy by Tolkien was originally adapted for cinema between 2001 and 2003, winning 17 Oscar statuettes, including the Best Director award for Peter Jackson and Best Film in 2004 for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’. Later, the franchise also gained a trilogy. prequel entitled ‘The Hobbit’.

