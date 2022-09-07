The number of deaths from pneumonia outbreak in Argentina rises to six

Bulletin of the Ministry of National Health of Argentina released on Monday 5 informs that six people died as a result of bilateral pneumonia. discovered last week. So far, there are 22 cases.

Tests carried out by the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health (ANLIS) from samples collected from patients revealed that it is a rare pneumonia, caused by a bacterium called legionella, whose scientific name is Legionella pneumophyla.

All cases were registered at a private hospital, Luz Médica, in San Miguel do Tucumán, capital of the province of Tucumán, in the northwest of the country. Of the 22 infected, 11 are hospital employees.

A team from the Pan American Health Organization (oops), which is part of the World Health Organization (WHO), was assigned to follow the investigations in Argentina. The Ministry of National Health reported that shared information with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With the discovery of the cause of the disease, the Minister of Health of Tucumán, Luis Medina Ruiz, said that there was a change in the criteria for classifying cases and that bilateral pneumonia will not be decisive for including a patient as a victim of legionella. “Today, knowing that it is a bacterium that does not always cause bilateral pneumonia, we are including any health professional, patient or family caregiver who has been in the month of August or has undergone surgery in this private hospital and who has any compatible symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms, and not necessarily bilateral pneumonia. note.

Legionella is in the water and in the air

The legionella bacterium can be found in nature, in environments with fresh water, such as rivers and lakes, but it can also be spread in water pipes or in air conditioning ducts, according to information from the Argentine ministry.

In the case of Tucumán, the Minister of National Health, Carla Vizzotti, said that the second hypothesis would be more likely, since all the patients went through the same hospital. Also according to Argentine health authorities, the disease is not transmitted directly between people.

Legionella pneumonia causes fever and acute lung infection and can be fatal in patients who are older, have a comorbidity, or have a weakened immune system. One of the ways of prevention is to consume clean water and regularly clean water and air filters and pipes.