The ten Brazilian airports with the most delays in July; Natal leads the list – 06/09/2022

The month of July, the school vacation period, was marked by delays and flight cancellations at Brazilian airports. Natal International Airport, located in São Gonçalo do Amarante (RN), led the ranking with the highest percentage, according to a survey by AirHelp, a company that provides legal services to airline passengers.

According to AirHelp, 197 flights were affected by delays greater than 15 minutes and cancellations at Natal airport. This amount represented almost 28% of the 719 flights performed throughout the period.

In the company’s survey there are also nine other airports that had significant numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In second place is Navegantes International Airport (SC): with 20.8% of delays and cancellations; in third and fourth place are the airports of Manaus (AM) and Foz do Iguaçu (PR), with 17.2% of all flights delayed or canceled in each location.

Check out the full list below:

1st place: Natal International Airport with 60 delayed flights and 137 canceled flights out of a total of 719 trips;

2nd place: Navegantes International Airport with 125 delayed flights and 16 canceled flights out of a total of 678 trips;

3rd place: Manaus International Airport with 143 delayed flights and six canceled flights out of a total of 867 trips;

4th place: Foz do Iguaçu International Airport with 89 delayed flights and zero canceled flights out of a total of 518 trips;

5th place: Maceió International Airport (AL) with 125 delayed flights and seven canceled flights out of a total of 777 trips;

6th place: Santos Dumont International Airport (RJ) with 668 delayed flights and 69 canceled flights out of a total of 4,367 trips;

7th place: Recife International Airport (PE) with 476 delayed flights and 14 canceled flights out of a total of 3,119 trips;

8th place: Guarulhos International Airport (SP) with 1,275 delayed flights and 22 canceled flights out of a total of 8,574 trips;

9th place: Porto Alegre International Airport (RS) with 324 flights delayed and 28 canceled out of a total of 2,354 trips;

10th place: Belém International Airport (PA) with 184 delayed flights and 15 canceled flights out of a total of 1,331 trips.

consumer direct

If the consumer wants to claim compensation he must be aware of certain conditions, such as checking whether the delay or cancellation really caused him to suffer, stress him or cause him an injury.

If the passenger had to miss an important medical appointment, cancellation of contract, dismissal, absence from an event of great emotional importance, he can request a claim for compensation from the airline.

When the consumer has already suffered the so-called “moral damages” and can prove them, he will have a good chance of getting a financial compensation of up to R$ 10 thousand. The opportunity to obtain financial compensation increases if the airline is directly responsible for the interruption of the flight, for technical problems or lack of crew, for example.