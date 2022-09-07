The woman who saw BRL 47,500 disappear from her account after leaving her wallet and cell phone in the gym’s locker room

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on The woman who saw BRL 47,500 disappear from her account after leaving her wallet and cell phone in the gym’s locker room 2 Views

Bank cards over keyboard

Credit, Getty Images

A gym client in the UK saw £8,000 (R$47,500) disappear from her bank account after her wallet and cell phone were stolen from her locker in the on-site dressing room while she was exercising.

Charlotte, who asked that her last name not be published to protect her, told the BBC she felt her bank blamed her for what happened and that she felt like a “criminal”.

She believes the thieves got her card password through the bank’s app that was installed on her phone, but Santander said she must have released the code. The bank apologized to her and returned her money.

It all took place on August 24, when all of Charlotte’s belongings, including bank cards and cell phone, were stolen.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cry of the Excluded: “Our goal is to kill hunger, not preach hate” – 07/09/2022

With rain and low temperature, about 200 people gathered this morning in front of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved