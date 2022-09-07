There is a blood type that is more likely to have a stroke

A study published in the Journal of Neurology American Academy of Neurology showed promise in revealing an unprecedented relationship. Evaluating other research, they were able to measure the risk of stroke according to human blood type. This helps to understand what are the methods of preventing this clinical condition.

Gathering some data

In all, the evaluation involved 48 studies of genetic approach recognized worldwide. As an analysis objective, the idea was to understand the incidence of stroke (stroke) in people over 60 years of age. This was established because after this phase, everyone is at even greater risk of suffering a stroke.

interesting results

From the conclusion generated by the association of blood characteristics, a curious correlation can be established. people with blood Type A individuals were 18% more likely to have a stroke, while Type O individuals had a 12% reduced risk for the same condition. Blood type B also had relatively high risks.

in search of answers

As an initial examination, the publication revealed that it is necessary to include other variables and further isolate the stroke factor. There is no consensus, but some experts venture to say that the tendency for blood to clot may lead to explanations. That way, you don’t have to worry if you’re blood type A, as the best way to prevent many diseases is still through diet and exercise.



A stroke occurs when a brain artery stops blood flow, causing some organs to stop working. Some people have a predisposition and so far doctors associate this tendency with genetics, until further observations are made.