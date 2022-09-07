Tiago Leifert tells decision 1 year after his baby starts treatment

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin talk about the treatment of their daughter and the couple’s important decision

Journalist and presenter Tiago Leifert surprised when he went public with his wife, journalist and writer Daiana Garbinto talk about the treatment of the couple’s only child.

The little girl Moon is 1 year and 10 months old. The heiress to the couple of communicators makes rare appearances with her parents, even on social media. Very private about their personal lives, from the beginning of their relationship, Leifert and Diana made public a very important family battle.

In September last year, the journalists’ daughter started treatment against retinoblastoma. A rare cancer that affects the retina. It was in this period that Tiago Leifert moved away from television, without clarifying the reasons very well at the time, only stating that he needed to stay with his family.

However, earlier this year, he and his wife decided to share the matter with their fans. Not only for the public’s affection, but to make everyone aware of the importance of early diagnosis for the beginning of treatment.

Since then, the couple has sporadically reported how Lua has reacted to the treatment. Sometimes they explained that the little girl is very strong and active, but that it is about long-term care.

They have even participated in institutional campaigns. And it had a lot of repercussions with internet users, especially Daiana, who addresses a lot of health issues on her social networks.

Leifert and his wife showed a video in which they communicated an important decision. As this month of September completes one year of Lua’s treatment, journalists created their own campaign to raise awareness of early diagnosis.

“Eye in the Eyes. So we spent the last few months here at home, attentive. Our Lua will complete 1 year of treatment and we decided to launch an awareness campaign about Retinoblastoma”, said the famous couple.

They will inaugurate the project on the 17th in São Paulo, but they said in the video that there will be initiatives in other cities. Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin added: “We need you to help us spread information! The earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of cure. We have to stay ‘De Olho Nos Olhinhos’!”.

Leifert extolled that he expects the campaign to be large, so he asked for help in publicizing the internet. The event promoted by the journalists “De Olho nos Olhinhos” will have doctors who will guide the participants.

Tell us what you think!