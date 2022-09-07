Time For Fun (SHOW3): Stocks fall sharply after Justin Bieber’s concert suspension

The common shares of events producer Time For Fun (SHOW3) retreated 8.56%, to R$ 2.99, around 14:00 (Brasília time), after the company announced the suspension of the shows of the Canadian star Justin Bieber, that would take place at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on the 14th and 15th of September.

Bieber, in a statement, said he is suspending the tour of the Justice album to take care of his health – earlier this year, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome and had part of his face paralyzed.

Since the cancellation rumors began last Thursday, Time For Fun’s shares have already accumulated a drop of more than 20%, while the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, operates close to stability in the same period.

“In its last balance sheet, this company announced that it recovered revenue and margins from the sale of Justin Bieber tickets in São Paulo”, comments Souza. “Now, if there is no show, the tickets will be refunded. Time For Fun will see the capital that improved its second quarter balance sheet come out of its cash. If she has to return the money, she will be in a more complicated situation than she was before the balance sheet was published.”

In the document in question, published on August 11, Time For Fun highlighted the sould-out of the Canadian’s two shows.

“We generated BRL 47.6 million in operating cash flow, reversing consumption of BRL 30.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and BRL 33.5 million in the second quarter of 20219, mainly due to receipts related to Lollapalooza 2022 and opening sales for Justin Bieber’s concerts,” the company said at the time.

Anyway, the specialist from SVN Investimentos highlights that Time For Fun, during the pandemic, changed its structure, cutting almost 50% of expenses, and was benefited by Provisional Measure No. allowed event producers to not have to reimburse customers during the pandemic.

“The law imposed that companies that sell tickets, in the case of T4F, did not have to return the money, generating only credit. They would just have to do the event that didn’t happen”, says Souza. “She didn’t have to return money, she cut costs. In the last balance, the market really liked the numbers. Shares are up 13% the other day.”

According to the SVN specialist, despite the suspension and the relevant participation of the canceled show in the cash generation of the second quarter, the company continues with positive perspectives. “It has R$103 million in net cash, relevant participation in important events and came back from the pandemic with a leaner structure”, he adds.

In addition, Time For Fun, for Souza, has contractual support in its events, which should minimize the effects of the cancellation of Justin Bieber’s show. It should be noted that, according to a spokesperson, the shows have not been cancelled, but there is no further information about new dates.

