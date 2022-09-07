Toyota’s new hybrid flex-fuel SUV to be announced in 2022

A new flex hybrid SUV made by Toyota should debut in the Brazilian market soon. According to the websites AutoData and Motor1, the Japanese brand will announce later this year that the new model will be made by the automaker in Brazil until 2025.

With this, Toyota will have three vehicles with hybrid flex technology in Brazil. In addition to the new SUV, the automaker already offers this electrified option in the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross, with the three-volume being the first car on the planet to use a hybrid set capable of burning both fuels.

Last year, the manufacturer had already confirmed that it would launch a new hybrid flex model in the country, but did not disclose further details. However, according to AutoData, the model will be a compact SUV and will be below the Corolla Cross.

The model will be produced in Sorocaba (SP), and the new car will use the DNGA platform, which is a simplified version of the modular TNGA that is currently present in the Corolla family. According to Motor1, the future sport utility vehicle is still in an early stage of development and it should still take about three years to debut on the domestic market.

And although the Toyota Raize sold in Asia is a compact SUV, there is little chance that it was chosen, since its size is small, not even 4 meters long.

As the model will be made in Sorocaba, where the Corolla Cross, the Yaris (hatch and sedan) and the Etios are also known, it may be that one of these last two models will leave the production line definitively. The Yaris never took off in sales and the Etios is no longer sold in Brazil, but is still in line to be sold in other markets in South America.

