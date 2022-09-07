Tragedy separates characters from Jade Picon and Grazi Massafera in Travessia; understand! | Crossing

Grazi will make a cameo in the plot written by Gloria Perez with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho which debuts in October.
Débora, the character of the actress, will die soon after she manages to give birth, in a hurry, to Chiara, the role of Jade.
Tragedy separates Jade Picon and Grazi Massafera in Travessia – Photo: Globo
See first photo of Grazi as Débora!
Grazi Massafera will make a special appearance in Travessia — Photo: Globo
See five spoilers for Débora in Travessia!
- Débora is engaged to War (Humberto Martins) and, despite his humble origins, he easily gets used to the perks offered by the groom.
- The character knows about her exuberance and doesn’t mind using it to her advantage and, therefore, ends up getting involved with moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), Guerra’s partner and best friend.
- Tensions are heightened when she discovers she is pregnant.
- But Débora will not have time to resolve the situation because she suffers a serious car accident in the last months of pregnancy and…
- Dies shortly after childbirth.