TSE judges Bolsonaro’s candidacy record: what to expect

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will judge, on the night of this Tuesday (6), the registration of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) reelection candidacy. The request tends to be unanimously approved by the seven ministers of the Court, without objections, making him fully able to run for a new term on October 2nd, the date of the first round.

The rapporteur for the record is Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE. He was drawn to analyze whether the candidacy meets all formal requirements and that there are no grounds for ineligibility. The Electoral Public Ministry (MPE), which always gives its opinion in these processes, did not manifest itself for the rejection of the candidacy and recommended the shelving of a single contrary request.

The request to reject Bolsonaro’s candidacy was presented by a voter named Daniel Fonseca. He made accusations without evidence or any minimally consistent elements against the president. Briefly, the MPE said that the petitions “did not present elements that could lead to the denial of the registration”.

Bolsonaro’s defense more harshly contested the request to bar the president’s candidacy. He said that he should not even be accepted because the voter did not present documents proving that he is able to vote, a condition for this type of action. Then, on the merits, he stated that it was an “empty denunciation”.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers recalled that, in addition to fulfilling basic requirements to be a candidate for president, there is no criminal conviction against him, much less in a collegiate body, which would remove him from the dispute according to the Clean Record Law. In the end, Bolsonaro’s lawyers asked the MPE to sue Daniel Fonseca for the crime of challenging a candidacy “in a reckless manner or in manifest bad faith”.

The TSE’s technical advisory, which makes a more formal analysis of the candidacy, also did not point out problems in Bolsonaro’s registration. In the document, he attested that the candidate is in a “regular situation” and presented the required negative criminal certificates.

Asked by the report about what he expects from the session, lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho, who heads Bolsonaro’s defense with the TSE, said he did not expect any problems in the trial of the record. “There was only one news of ineligibility, but it was totally misplaced. I think everything is ok,” he said.

Approval of Bolsonaro’s candidacy does not prevent further questioning

The approval of Bolsonaro’s candidacy registration does not prevent parties and the MPE from being able to request an investigation of possible abuses in the campaign.

This possibility has been considered by opponents of the president since last year due to accusations he made of fraud in electronic voting machines. The PDT, for example, has already called for an investigation of the kind due to the meeting with ambassadors, in July, in which the president questioned the integrity of the electronic voting system.

There is already a jurisprudence established in the Court that allows the cancellation of the mandate for unfounded questions against electronic voting machines. In the judgment that signed this understanding, last year, Alexandre de Moraes himself gave the message that anyone who spreads “fake news” about the polls in the 2022 elections would be arrested and impeached. However, a drastic measure like this against Bolsonaro is not yet on the horizon of the TSE. For now, the court only ordered the removal of the videos of the meeting from the internet.

In general, judgments of candidacy records are quite formal. And they are usually quick, unless there are controversial issues surrounding the application of the Clean Record Law – which is not the case with Bolsonaro.

TSE also judges this Tuesday Soraya Thronicke and Pablo Marçal

The session is scheduled for 7:00 pm and it will also be judged the records of the presidential candidacies of Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Pablo Marçal – whose party, the Pros, withdrew its candidacy request to support former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva (PT). The rapporteur of these two processes, as in the case of Bolsonaro, is the minister and president of the TSE Alexandre de Moraes.

Last week, the TSE approved the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT) and rejected that of Roberto Jefferson (PTB), due to the conviction in the monthly allowance process – he has already had his sentence extinct, but not ineligibility, which will until December 2023. Next Thursday (8), the court judges the candidacies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and José Maria Eymael (DC).