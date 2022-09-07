TV Globo’s new soap opera gets its first call with the protagonist being the target of fake news

On Monday night (5th), the TV Globo released the first call of “Crossing”, next 9 o’clock soap opera, which will replace “Pantanal” in October. The scenes left a taste of wanting more and depending on the web, the new plot will be very successful.

The first images show Lucy Alves, Chay Suede, Jade Picon, Rodrigo Lombardi, Drica Moraes and Marcos Caruso in its characters spread across Mandacaru, Rio de Janeiro and Lisbon. In addition, it is possible to see small scenes of Giovanna Antonelli and Alexandre Nero that will revive your characters from “Hail George (2012)”Helô and Stênio, who were a great success in the plot also written by Gloria Perez.

The trailer shows that the love story between Brisa (Lucy Alves) and Ari (Chay Suede) started while they were still small. Nonetheless, Nubia (Drica Moraes)already showed to be against the relationship of the two, fearing that his son, Ari, ends up not having a great future.

Years later, as adults, Chay Suede’s character needs to go to Rio de Janeiro on the eve of his wedding. There, he ends up meeting Chiara (Jade Picon)a spoiled and manipulative girl, who usually gets everything she wants.

It is worth remembering that the plot will focus on the injustice experienced by Lucy’s character. She will be mistaken for a child kidnapper and her life will be turned upside down. During her escape, she will meet Oto (Romulo Estrela)a hacker that will move the girl’s heart.