Two batches of intravenous dipyrone are recalled after suspected adverse reaction in Fortaleza

two batches of intravenous dipyrone were collected by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) after four patients had suspected adverse drug reactions at the Fortaleza General Hospital (HGF). The case was notified last Saturday, 3.

In a statement on Monday, 5, the secretariat reported that an investigation was opened with the support of the Health Surveillance (Covis) and the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievis).

According to the Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF), four patients admitted to the unit had suspected adverse reactions after administration of intravenous dipyrone.

After the reactions, the drug application was immediately suspended, preventively, and the batches were collected for analysis.

“Intravenous Dipyrone was temporarily replaced by similar drugs without harming patients at the Hospital until the investigations are concluded”, says the unit in a note.

Through social networks, some messages circulated about alleged deaths of patients after the reaction of the drug. However, Sesa informs that no death has been confirmed in relation to the case.

The secretariat also informs that adverse reactions were observed only in patients medicated with the batches already withheld. In view of this, “because it is one of the most used drugs in health units”, dipyrone continues to be administered to patients in hospitals in the state network.

Use in other units

Unimed Fortaleza also informs, in a note, that there was no case of a patient with a reaction to the medication dipyrone in the Hospital in recent days.

According to the network, upon becoming aware of cases that had occurred in other health units, the “Hospital management, together with the Clinical Pharmacy sector, decided to collect as a precaution all batches of the aforementioned drug that were in their stocks, suspending its use. ”.

The Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF), located in Fortaleza, also reports that it has not recorded any adverse reaction to the use of dipyrone in patients admitted to the unit.

However, after the suspected cases in the HGF, the medication was also suspended in the IJF, in a preventive way, until the pronouncement of the sanitary surveillance bodies. “Therapeutic alternatives are being administered to replace the medication without any harm to users”, he guarantees in a note. (Collaborated by Gabriela Custódio and Marcela Tosi)

