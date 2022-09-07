Uber will use 200 Renault Kwid E-Tech in São Paulo







Renault Kwid E-Tech Photo: Renault / Publicity

Mobilize, the mobility company of the Renault group and Zarp Localiza, a customized solution for Localiza app drivers, announced this Tuesday (6th), the start of the largest electric mobility project in Latin America. This is the offer of 200 electric Kwid E-Tech vehicles for Uber drivers, who will use them in the transport service by application in São Paulo.

The vehicles were donated through the Renault on Demand subscription service to Zarp Localiza, a company that will make it available to selected drivers of the application in São Paulo. These drivers will have access to Shell Recharge charging stations, installed in Zarp Localiza stores, and to a Copel charging point, which, through a partnership with Renault and Mobilize, will provide the service with two electric chargers in one unit. of the Carrefour hypermarket.

Detail: these charging points use 100% renewable energy and can be located and reserved by the driver in the Mobilize Charge Pass app and also through the Tupinambá Energia system.

“For us, at Mobilize, it is very important to be part of this ecosystem of value companies in electromobility, offering an ideal solution for this project, which is the largest ever developed in Latin America”, explains Ricardo Mendes, from Mobilize.





Uber and Mobilize executives celebrate partnership. Photo: Renault / Publicity

The first phase of the initiative lasts one year and will provide drivers, in addition to the electric car, with an ecosystem of charging, opportunities and benefits so that they can perform at their best during their journey.

The choice of this public to be the protagonist of the program took into account the mobility profile: they are experienced people, who drive 5,000 km per month, love cars, efficiently manage this asset and are engaged in the passenger transport ecosystem .

“We brought together important market players in a project that seeks to work on sustainability in an integrated way, contemplating the reduction of CO2 emissions, the possibility of increasing the income of app drivers and generating knowledge about how the electric car contributes to the well-being of people, the environment and the city”, says Bruno Lasansky, CEO of Localiza.

The 200 drivers were selected through a Zarp Localiza and Uber partnership. The selection criteria consider those with the best evaluation by the end consumer of the platform; with better driving behavior; engaged in the mobility and passenger transport ecosystem; and who recognize the electric car as a differential for the change in Brazilian mobility.