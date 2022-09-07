Understand how telecommuting will work with the new law

As of this Monday (5), teleworking, or remote work, will become a priority for people with disabilities and employees responsible for minors, in addition to being adopted by interns and apprentices. These and other rules are part of Provisional Measure No. 1,108/2022, converted into Law No. 14,442/2022, published in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette).

The text brings the official definition of telework and explains that this form of professional performance should not be confused or equated with telemarketing and teleservice activities. In companies, priority for vacancies in this modality should be given to employees with some type of disability, those who have children or who are responsible for the legal custody of children up to four years of age.





According to the new law, the provision of services remotely must be provided for in the individual employment contract, where it must be expressly stated. However, the telework regime is not uncharacterized if the employee needs to carry out some face-to-face activities, and has to go to the company regularly.





Workload

The law defines three possibilities for controlling the services provided: per day (hours worked), per production or per task. Despite this, the use of equipment, software, digital tools or internet applications outside the employee’s normal working hours cannot be considered as time available to the company, on standby or on call.

“This goes against the most modern understanding, which provides that the worker has the right to disconnect after working hours. This is already law in some countries, such as France”, comments Gabriel Santoro, a lawyer at Juveniz Jr. Rolim Ferraz Advogados.





Under the new rule, using e-mail or receiving and responding to SMS or application messages outside working hours will only be considered as working time if this is provided for in an individual agreement, or in a collective agreement or convention.

The adoption of face-to-face work, even if the employee performs telework in a location different from that provided for in the contract, does not impose on the employer responsibility for expenses related to travel, unless there is an express agreement between the parties.





unions

The new law also has rules for the transfer of workers’ contributions to unions. Part of the proposal, which made the transfer of residual balances of contributions to trade union centrals mandatory, due to the absence of regulation, was vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro. For the Ministry of Economy, this type of transfer is contrary to tax laws and could represent a potential expense for the Union.

The vetoes made by the President of the Republic will still be analyzed by Congress. For a veto to be overturned, an absolute majority of the votes of deputies and senators is required.



