Understand why NASA, known for space travel, has a fleet of T-38 jets

Image: NASA / Josh Valcarcel





At the end of August, a few days before the first launch window of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on the Artemis I mission, NASA (United States Aerospace Agency) published the photo that illustrates this article, in which its T-38 jets are seen flying in formation above Launch Pad 39B, with the SLS and Orion spacecraft ready for launch.

According to NASA, astronaut Andrew Morgan posted this and two other photos on Twitter on August 25, 2022, saying: “This week we flew over Artemis, thanking NASA centers across the country who placed this lunar rocket on the Center Platform. Kennedy Spacer and celebrating the upcoming launch test!”

But, after all, why does NASA have a fleet of these planes that look like F-5 fighter jets? Or rather, which are derivatives of the F-5? Understand next.

The T-38 and space missions

Years before NASA ushered in the space shuttle era, returning from space for landings on runways in California and Florida, astronauts launched into T-38 jet trainers on the same runways to find out what it would be like to land a spacecraft this way.

The T-38 remains an accessory to astronaut training several decades later, even long after the space shuttles are gone, because the sleek white jets make pilots and mission specialists think quickly of changing situations, thought experiments that astronauts say they are critical to practicing the rigors of spaceflight.

Image: Story Musgrave / NASA





“It’s actually our most important training that we do as astronauts,” said Terry Virts, who flew the STS-130 pilot aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. “It’s the only place where we’re not in a simulator. It’s a real flight and if you make a mistake you could get hurt or break something or run out of fuel. There are a lot of things that happen in the real world on a T-38 that don’t happen in the simulator.”

Story Musgrave, who has flown the Space Shuttles six times and logged thousands of hours on the T-38, as well as having instructed others on how to fly it, also commented, “You are in a different world, a dynamic world, no matter how a space shuttle or a T-38. It’s understanding the rules, how to live by the rules.”

Developed from the F-5A fighter jet, the T-38 is powered by the same two General Electric J85 afterburner engines, and can fly supersonic up to Mach 1.6 and above 40,000 feet, higher than what cruise planes normally fly.

The plane can force its pilots through more than seven Gs, or seven times the force of gravity. This is enough to make lifting your hands a feat of strength and breathing a laborious task. This makes someone’s neck look like it’s balancing on a cinder block. It’s also more than enough to make an average person swoon.

“The T-38 is a great aircraft for what we need at NASA because it’s fast, it’s high-performance, and it’s very simple,” Virts said. “It’s safe and known. So compared to other planes it is definitely one of the best.”

Made by Northrop, the T-38 was first deployed by the US Air Force in 1961 as an advanced jet trainer, and still serves the Air Force in that capacity. It was the aircraft of choice for the Air Force Thunderbirds during the 1970s, when T-38s starred as top performers at air shows around the world.

NASA’s paint scheme of a T-38 is largely white with a blue stripe along its narrow fuselage, earning it the occasional nickname “white rocket”. But they are mostly called T-38 or just “38”. NASA’s small fleet is primarily housed at Ellington Field, near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where a team of mechanics takes care of them.

“Being ahead of the jet” is the pilot’s pitch to constantly calculate fuel needs, waypoints, mission requirements, and dozens of other things needed to fly successfully.

Air Force pilots who became astronauts and piloted the space shuttle learned the ins and outs of jet planes at the controls of T-38s. Virts, for example, learned to fly a T-38 when he was a 21-year-old lieutenant.

Image: Story Musgrave / NASA





“He pulls Gs not like a frontline fighter,” Virts said. “It’s fast, but the frontline fighters are faster. The only thing the T-38 can do incredibly well is roll (rotate the wings around the axis). You move the stick to the side and it rolls really, really fast. This is something that on their first flight they always want to demo for you. At first, you’re like, ‘Oh, cool!’ and after a bunch of rolls, you’re like, ‘Alright, enough rollin’.”

Anyone who didn’t fly a T-38 before arriving at NASA learned to fly it as soon as he joined the astronaut corps. Basic astronaut training includes T-38 courses. And mission specialists, who don’t sit at the controls of a shuttle, must spend four hours a month at the controls of a T-38. Commanders and pilots are required to fly the T-38 for 15 hours a month to maintain their proficiency.

The jet, with its thin wings and just 25 feet (7.6 meters) in wingspan, was most often seen taking astronauts to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center the week of launch. Crews normally flew on the space shuttles.

“One of the most fun things to do was fly up there and see your space shuttle,” Virts said.

But there’s more to planes than transportation. The aircraft roars through the skies on launch day for missions, when astronauts use them to observe weather conditions in the hours before departure.

In the days of the Space Shuttle, any footage of the Space Shuttle’s first landings included more than a glimpse of a few T-38s as they followed the Shuttle to a runway. From their vantage point around the shuttle, the chase pilots could radio the shuttle crews about the spacecraft’s conditions and what to expect on approach.

They could also follow the shuttle throughout its approach on a glide path seven times steeper than a commercial airliner.

Taking a light, agile aircraft designed to teach pilots how to fly high-performance fighter jets and turning it into something with as much drag as a “110-ton glider” (the Space Shuttle) required some modifications and a lot of certification flights to prove that it was safe.

For the T-38, the modifications included an extra set of large air brakes on the underside of the aircraft. Then the astronauts had to prove that it could fly safely with the landing gear down and the air brakes open. With those steps completed, astronauts could point a T-38’s nose at the ground and fly toward the runway at over 300 mph (482 km/h).

Image: Story Musgrave / NASA





“The most important flight we do as astronauts is on the T-38, because the skills we learn there apply generically to every aspect of our jobs,” Virts said.

The flight rules also cross over from the T-38 to the spacewalk, although mechanically there are no similarities, after all, a spacesuit lacks control and rudder pedals.

However, on the mental side, a T-38 and a spacesuit have critical supplies they can’t run out of. This means operators in both cases need to monitor their progress carefully and ensure they are not using too much fuel in the case of the T-38 or too little oxygen in the case of the spacesuit.

“It’s not the same thing, but it’s being an operator,” Musgrave said. “These are procedures and checklists. It’s going ahead and learning the program and doing it right. It’s all these things. It will help you there, it will help you everywhere else too.”

The T-38 is acclaimed by astronauts for its simplicity, safety and reliability, however it has surprised its pilots on a few occasions.

One of Musgrave’s experiences occurred during a check flight of the T-38, when the aircraft was supposed to stay level in a stall, which is when the wings are no longer providing lift. In Musgrave’s case, the aircraft rolled upside down.

“Being fully stationary and inverted with the wheels pointing skyward in a high-performance, swept-wing aircraft is more than uncomfortable, it’s scary,” he wrote in his book, called “The NASA Northrop T-38 Talon.”

Musgrave let go of the stick and let the jet float in the air and recover until he pointed the nose down and once again became controllable. He performed the same test on the same jet with the same results over and over again after mechanics couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Interestingly, he took the same plane again years later and completely passed the stall test.

“The reason for the T-38 is spaceflight readiness training,” Virts said. Musgrave describes the T-38 as “a classic and timeless beauty”.

NASA information



