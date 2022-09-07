Vanessa Mesquita performs nymphoplasty and charges BRL 51 for admirers to see results on Only Fans: “Now he’s jovial”

For those who don’t remember, Vanessa Mesquita was the winner of BBB 14 and the blonde gave something to talk about in her edition. Upon winning the award, the young woman invested in an animal rights foundation and today, she invests in social networks and in the only fans. Recently, the millionaire had a cosmetic procedure intimate rejuvenation and the surgery stirred up the muse’s admirers.

To take financial advantage of the situation, Vanessa chose to charge R$ 51 on the platform for anyone who wants to see their groin. The content creator held a special photo shoot in Sao Paulo and the result is now available on profile official. On the occasion, Mesquita celebrated the result of the procedure in the social networks.

“My Vanessa now it’s jovial. I’m still a little swollen, but the result is wonderful.“, said the influencer. According to the Clínica Lis blog, nymphoplasty It is a procedure, generally, indicated to reduce the size of the labia minora. For that, the surgeon remove the excess mucous of the place and rebuilds it, seeking an aesthetically beautiful and natural result.

In this way, the surgery which must be performed in a hospital environment and the procedure lasts from 40 to 90 minutes. The anesthetic technique varies according to the need of each surgical case. the recovery of nymphoplasty requires a little more care than most postoperative procedures. plastic surgery.