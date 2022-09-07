VAR video: referee analyzes 20 seconds of footage to send Murilo off in Palmeiras vs Athletico | liberators

In the video’s narration, Conmebol agrees with the expulsion by saying that Murilo committed a foul with “enough force to compromise the physical integrity of the player (Vitor Roque)”. According to Conmebol, “the VAR, when reviewing with different angles and speeds, is able to determine the real nature of the foul and recommends a review on the field”.

See the VAR analysis for Murilo’s expulsion in Palmeiras 2 x 2 Athletico-PR

In the video, it is possible to see the person in charge of VAR, Nicolas Gallo, concluding that the bid was for sending off.

– I see intensity, I see a full leg. (…) With the cleats, he never picks up, he leaves his foot – says Gallo, who recommends that the referee Esteban Ostojich review the monitor.

In 20 seconds of footage, the judge decides to change the color of the card.

“I’m going to change the decision, I’m going with a red card,” says Ostojich.

Murilo is sent off in Palmeiras x Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

After the game, Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira criticized the refereeing. He wanted a red card for Alex Santana, from Athletico, for alleged aggression against Rony. The coach, however, agreed with the card given to Murilo.