Video leaks on the web of Juliette being intimate with Gabigol in public

Juliette Freire enjoyed the first weekend of the Rock in Rio. At first, the artist was enjoying the shows that she likes and even met with big stars of pop music. But a behind-the-scenes video caught a lot of attention and is circulating on social media.

While enjoying some of the festival’s main shows, the singer was alongside other famous people. The player gabigol was one of those other guests in the VIP section and the two of them were talking in a very intimate atmosphere.

As soon as the video hit the web, fans started sharing the footage and talking about the possibility that something was going on between the two. Meanwhile, others believed it was nothing more than a friendship.

“Gabigol don’t do this! Leave our Juliette and try to get back with Rafaella”wrote one of the netizens, wishing that everything is just a moment of relaxation.

Juliette Freire met Demi Lovato backstage at Rock in Rio

Among the fun moments she had at the festival, the former BBB spoke a little about her meeting with Demi Lovato. The singer performed last Sunday night (4).

After watching the show, Juliette told in an interview with G1 how was this meeting with the international star. To the reporter’s surprise, the girl revealed that she didn’t understand the conversation at all, as it was in English.

“I just found Demi and I’m paralyzed. I came to see her show by Justin [Bieber], from Iza. My first time here. I don’t know [o que ela falou]. It was English and my friend knows. She said, ‘Juliette, our fans talk a lot about you. They like us a lot’. I just said ‘I love you’”revealed.