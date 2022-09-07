VIDEOS: Group that defrauded milk in the West of SC is convicted of crimes against consumers and public health

17 people were convicted by the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) for adulterating milk with the addition of chemicals after an investigation by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO) in Operation Adulterated Milk III. Penalties for crimes against public health, consumer relations and forgery range from 12 years of imprisonment to two years of detention.

The defendants were convicted, according to the participation of each one, for the crimes of misrepresentation for adulteration of documents; against consumer relations (selling, having in storage to sell or displaying for sale or, in any way, delivering raw materials or merchandise in conditions unsuitable for consumption); and against public health (corrupting, adulterating, falsifying or altering a substance or food product intended for consumption, making it harmful to health or reducing its nutritional value).

The highest penalties fell to businessmen Vanilto Gris, who received 12 years of imprisonment in a closed regime plus three years and 10 months of detention in a semi-open regime; and Daniel Tozzo and Eroni Aschidamini, each punished with 11 years and four months of imprisonment in a closed regime plus two years and four months of detention in a semi-open regime.

The other convicts were subordinate to the three. The sentences of all those involved, if added, amount to 145 years in prison. The defendants were also sentenced to pay fines of up to R$240,000.

the fraud

The investigation by GAECO, which had technical support from the Federal Agricultural Tax Auditors of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), showed that the accused added chemical substances to raw bovine milk to mask the quality of the product distributed, reduce or eliminate losses , causing a decrease in its nutritional value and making it harmful to human health.

In most cases, after leaving the rural producer, the trucks traveled around 25 hours to reach the distribution site. Over such long distances, the loss of part of the milk is common. To increase profits, the defendants added the chemicals to the milk. In some cases, the fraud already started on the rural property.

The investigation found that, at first, “acidity neutralizers” were added to inhibit the bacterial multiplication that leads to milk acidity or, even, to increase the pH of an already acidic milk. At this stage, hydrogen peroxide (oxygen peroxide) and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) were used.

To increase the volume of milk, water or whey was added, followed by the use of products classified as “density replenishers”, mainly ethanol. Finally, sodium citrate was added, classified as a “stability replenisher”, used to mask the insertion of substances that make it possible to increase the volume of milk.

When, for some reason, the in natura milk was not received by the industry (because they perceived fraud or the milk arrived outside the standards), this same milk, instead of being discarded, was directed to the manufacture of cheese in the dairy, avoiding losses and ensuring increased profits.

Operation Adulterated Milk

The third phase of Operation Adulterated Milk was launched in October 2014, with the execution of 16 arrest warrants, in addition to 21 search and seizure warrants in industrial units, residences and rural properties in six cities in the West and Midwest of Santa Catarina. Catarina and one from Rio Grande do Sul.

The crime of adulteration of milk had been investigated for six months by GAECO, which had already launched Operations “Adulterated Milk I and II”, on August 19 of the same year. This is the second conviction resulting from the three operations. The first was in the region of Mondaí, with 16 people convicted. Another lawsuit, in the District of Xaxim, is still awaiting judgment in the first degree.

The MPSC Criminal Investigation Procedure for Operation Adulterated Milk III was initiated by the then Prosecutor of Quilombo, Carlos Alberto da Silva Galdino, who conducted the operation together with GAECO, at the time coordinated in Chapecó by the Prosecutor Fabiano David Baldissarelli .

Subsequently, the Quilombo District Court declined jurisdiction due to the jurisdictional prerogative of the main defendant, Daniel Tozzo, who was an alternate state deputy and temporarily took over in his place, and the investigation began to be conducted by the Attorney General Durval da Silva Amorim. When Tozzo left the elective position, the investigation resumed in the Quilombo District, where the search and seizure and arrest measures were requested and granted.

Once the hearings of the accused were concluded and the analysis of the evidence material seized, all judicially authorized, the Prosecutor of the District of Quilombo had at his disposal the legal term of 5 days to prepare the indictment, which had 176 pages and more than 300 notes of baseboard. On November 3, 2014 – 14 days after the operation – the criminal action was filed.

In the course of the criminal proceedings, the action was transferred to the District of Chapecó, at the request of one of the accused, which was granted in court, since most of the crimes had taken place in the Municipality of Cordilheira Alta, which is part of it, being the responsibility of the 5th Prosecutor’s Office.

The conviction of the 1st Criminal Court of the District of Chapecó is subject to appeal. Watch videos with more details about the case:

Images: MPSC

Function of each chemical

Caustic soda

The fraudulent use of caustic soda, added to milk, aims to replace good practices in the production or processing of milk, since, as it is an acidity neutralizing product, it reduces the acidity level of milk and masks the bacteria count, making a milk outside the microbial count standards appear to be in regular condition.

According to Technical Report no. 33 of 2007, issued by the National Health Surveillance Agency, caustic soda is “a corrosive substance for all human and animal tissues, which, in contact with the skin, causes severe burns. It is considered a toxic agent for ingestion.

Furthermore, the safety for its use in the food industry depends on its degree of purity. Impurities resulting from the manufacturing method can be heavy metals such as lead, mercury and arsenic.

Hydrogen peroxide

Fraud by adding hydrogen peroxide to raw milk is done due to the antibacterial effect of the chemical, allowing poor hygienic-sanitary conditions of obtaining, conservation and transport to be concealed.

The adoption of this practice, in disagreement with current legislation, aims to extend the shelf life of milk until its processing. However, the use of hydrogen peroxide causes the oxidation of milk fats and the destruction of vitamins A and E, thus reducing the nutritional value of the product.

In addition, hydrogen peroxide is a corrosive chemical, which can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal problems depending on the amount of product added to milk.

Sodium citrate

Commonly known as sour salt, it is used to stabilize the product, masking other illicitly added substances. The concentration of citrate affects the soluble calcium content of milk.

Formol

Used to increase the shelf life of milk, formaldehyde is considered a highly toxic substance and its insertion is totally sealed in food, as it is considered carcinogenic – capable of causing cancer. Produced from methanol, the chemical is rapidly absorbed in the human respiratory and gastrointestinal tract and does not have safe levels of exposure.

remember the case

In August 2014, the Chapecó GAECO launched two simultaneous operations to combat crimes against public health and guarantee consumer rights. Investigations had begun five months earlier focusing on dairy companies, refrigeration plants and milk transport companies, whose businessmen and employees were allegedly falsifying and adulterating milk intended for human consumption, making it harmful to health or reducing its nutritional value.