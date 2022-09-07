Vinicius Jr. mark, Hazard disenchants, and Real Madrid starts the Champions League by beating Celtic with ease

The match at Celtic Park was one of those that opened Group F of the Champions League group stage

This Tuesday (6th), the Real Madrid visited the Celtic for the 1st round of the group stage of the Champions League. With goals from Vinicius Jr, Modric and Hazard, the Merengues opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory.

After a first half with the ball on the crossbar on the side of the Scots, and two chances face to face with the goalkeeper wasted by the Merengues, the second half started busy.

With 10 minutes in, Valverde pulled the counterattack from the right, crossed the ball in the area, and Vinicius Jr. appeared hitting first to be able to beat Hart.

Four minutes later, Hazard came out dribbling to pull the counterattack, played for Modric, who took the mark and hit the trivela to extend.

Shirt 7 also left his mark. In the 30th minute, Kroos launched from the back line, Carvajal deflected to the middle, and Hazard played for the nets.

Championship status

The Meringues start the campaign well, leading the key next to the Shakhtar Donetskwho won the RB Leipzig in the other game.

the last and the first

Author of the last Champions League title goal, Vini Jr. opened the current campaign with the team’s first goal in the 2022/23 edition. In the first half, the Brazilian still missed an incredible chance facing goalkeeper Hart.

took the scolding

Contested for never having signed with the Merengue shirt, Hazard had the tough mission of replacing Benzema, who left the field due to injury in the first half. The Belgian provided assistance and left his mark. It was the Belgian’s first goal since January for the club.

next games

In the next round, on the 14th, Real will host RB Leipzig in their stadium, while Celtic visit Shakhtar. Before that, for LaLiga, the Merengues play against mallorca on Sunday (11).