Vtor Pereira says he discredited Brazilian football and points out problems with working in Brazil

Vítor Pereira has been in charge of the Corinthians team for six months and has been doing his first job in Brazilian football. Last Monday, in a lecture held at the Brasil Futebol Expo event, the coach talked about not having believed in the difficulties of the Brasileirão, complained about the calendar and said he didn’t have time to live.

“When I saw others say that the Brasileirão is the most difficult championship in the world, I wanted to laugh. I’ve been told about the pressure, the crowd, which for me is what I like most about Brazil, the enthusiasm, the passion I’ve never seen in my life. Playing in our stadium is an experience that I don’t know if I will have in my life. As you live football, everyone is a coach, everyone knows more than Vítor, than Luis (Castro)”, began the Portuguese – see full video below.

“Either because you’ve seen a lot of games or because you understand, because you haven’t even seen the game but heard about it. I’ve seen commentators who didn’t see the game and commented not to mention that they didn’t, an ability that Brazilians and Portuguese have to invent. We all have a little bit of a sparrow teacher. But that’s it, Brazilian football is a very big challenge due to the lack of time, the extremely difficult calendar, constant travel, temperature“, he continued.

After admitting that he ended up making a mistake in the preparation for the match against Internacional, last Sunday, the alvinegro commander returned to talk about mistakes. Vítor said that it is important to work on wrong decisions, in order to be able to resolve them.

“I really like to say that we’re all human, we make mistakes. Is important the error occurs, reflect the error, work on the error and resolve it. And that’s what I do, honestly, that brought me from a neighborhood to the top of the world, at this moment, Brazil”, analyzed Vítor.

The Portuguese arrived in Brazil in March of this year, to replace Sylvinho, who was fired at the beginning of the Campeonato Paulista. The coach commented on how it has been working in Brazilian football, he said that he doesn’t have time to rest, but that the new experience helps him to grow as a coach.

“I have to confess, I’ve been to several countries, is the first that I have practically no life. I don’t have time to live, it’s occasionally at the restaurant, dinner, but no time to get to know Brazil. game travel, but it’s a fantastic experience not being able to train, having teams that give us different difficulties. We played with Palmeiras in one game, Flamengo in another, Fluminense in another, and that makes me grow as a coach”, said the coach.

“Difficult but enriching experience. It has made me evolve. Family distance is complicatedthey need me, I have 3 kids, need me closer, take more time, they came here twice, I had little time with them, but this has already happened in China, other countries, they went around the world. This is what we pay when we choose this profession,” he concluded.

The Portuguese coach has a contract only until the end of 2022 and his renewal for the next season is still in doubt. Vítor Pereira did not rule out his stay, but said he will make his decision only at the end of the year with his family.

Watch video of Vítor Pereira talking about the difficulties of Brazilian football

See more at: Vtor Pereira and Brazilian Championship.