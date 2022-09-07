Vtor Pereira says he is surprised by Fluminense’s way of playing and praises Diniz’s work

Last Monday, Corinthians coach Vítor Pereira participated in the Brasil Futebol Expo and was one of the speakers at the event. The coach talked a lot about Brazilian football and was surprised by Fernando Diniz’s work at Fluminense.

“A lot of diversity, a lot. This for me was an aspect that surprised me, the diversity. Today the team plays more openly, through the middle when they need to. I’ve never played with teams like Diniz, for example. Diniz’s team plays the game I’ve never seen, approach so much, creating, line of passes, certain movements. therefore, if we went to play with Palmeiras, it will be different”, opined the coach.

“A team with a higher line, let’s change, they are dangerous in depth, but they also play with the ball. If we’re going to get another one, it’s another way. What happened in English football, for example, it decreased, because the ball was taken, a lot rush. I am happy to have the opportunity to see different things, things that I adapt to“, he finished.

The two coaches have already faced each other twice this season, with the captain of the Rio de Janeiro team getting the better of them. The first was for the Brasileirão, where Fluminense thrashed Corinthians 4-0, but Vítor selected an alternative team for the duel. The second time they dueled was for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

At another point in the lecture, the alvinegro coach once again stated his difficulty in implementing his ideas, in addition to placing Corinthians at a level below their competitors. The Portuguese also took responsibility for the outcome of the confrontation against Internacional, admitting that he ended up making a mistake in the process of preparing for the duel.

The foreign coach has a contract with Timão until the end of this season and his renewal for next year was also a subject. Vítor did not rule out the possibility of continuing in Brazil, but said that his decision will only be taken at the end of 2022.

Corinthians and Fluminense have a decisive confrontation ahead. The two teams duel for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, whoever qualifies advances to the big decision. In the first match, the two teams scored twice each and drew 2-2. The winner will face whoever advances from Flamengo and São Paulo.

