VW Virtus 2023 arrives updated in Mexico via India

Brazil is losing ground to other world car producers and Mexico is the thermometer of this, with the end of importing several models to that country.

One of them is the Volkswagen Virtus 2023, which arrives in the land of the Aztecs directly from India, arriving already updated, something that we are still waiting for here (check current registration at INPI).

In Mexico, the Virtus 2023 comes with two engines, a 1.6 16V with 110 horsepower – the same engine polished by VW here in Brazil – and the 1.0 TSI with 114 horsepower and 18.5 kgfm.

The Virtus 2023 for Mexicans has a five-speed manual gearbox in the 1.6, which also has a six-speed Tiptronic option, mandatory in the 1.0 TSI.

Starting at 324,990 new pesos or R$84,380 m direct conversion, the VW Virtus 2023 is offered in Rising Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White and Reflex Silver.

With Trendline, Comfortline and Highline versions, the Virtus 2023 comes with full LED headlights, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels and manual or automatic air conditioning.

The package also includes multimedia with a 7-inch screen or a 10-inch VW Play, parking sensors, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reversing camera, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking, face key, among others.

In the images, the Virtus 2023 appears with the look registered in Brazil (see the link to the article above) and arrives there with a larger size, thanks to the facelift.

Now, the Virtus 2023 measures 4,561 m in length, however, it maintains the wheelbase of 2,651 m, VW’s standard measurement for the MQB-A0 of this size.

Made on the IN version of this modular platform, the VW Virtus 2023 comes with a more attractive look, especially in blue, moving away from what is expected for the New Polo 2023.

The same aesthetic changes will be seen here, but the other details will have specific adjustments for the Brazilian market.