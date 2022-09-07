‘We will defend democracy in the world’, says new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss – News

This Tuesday (6), the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, gave a speech in Downing Street after taking office in Scotland. She came out in defense of democracy and called the war in Ukraine “Putin’s conflict”.

Truss began his speech by thanking his predecessor, Boris Johnson, for Brexit and his performance during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In a speech addressed to the British, he informed that he will work to improve the economy and make the country overcome the energy crisis, which is reflected in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The new prime minister also stated that she will count on the help of allied countries to defend democracy in the world.

“Together with our allies, we will defend freedom and democracy in the world,” said Liz Truss in Downing Street. She also declared that it is not possible to have internal security if there is no security outside the country.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II officially appointed Truss at the Royal Family’s Scottish residence in Balmoral. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also received at the venue and officially presented his resignation. This was the first time that the monarch did not meet with the person chosen by Parliament at Buckingham Palace in London.

















Liz Truzz, the third woman to rule the UK











The then Foreign Minister confirmed her favoritism by winning the Conservative Party’s internal election last Monday (5). She won 57% of the vote and defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Truss became the third woman to lead the British government, after Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019). She represents the far right wing of the party and has vowed to cut taxes to spur an economy on the brink of recession.

