What are the best chocolate bar brands? – taste

the life of chocoholics it’s not easy – and the proof of that are the posts that, turn and move, pop up on social networks with consumer criticism. “All the national chocolate tasted like the little umbrella”, complained a lot of a Twitter user. “But with imported chocolate prices”, countered a follower, and so on.

Keeping an eye on this hubbub, the taste promoted a blind tasting to analyze the quality of industrialized chocolates. For the test, only milk chocolate bars, national and imported, found on the shelves of four supermarkets. Stuffed, crispy options or with other complements, for standardization reasons, were left aside.

Blind tasting evaluated nine brands of milk chocolate. Photo: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

The samples (all uncharacterized) were evaluated for visual appearance, aroma, texture and flavor. And the jury summoned to carry out this task was composed of Ana Lourençojournalist and openly chocoholic; Arnor Portopastry chef and professor at the Chocolate Academy; Bertrand Busquettechnical consultant for Barry Callebaut in Brazil; Gislaine Gallette, chocolatier and partner of Gallette Chocolates; and Patricia Landmannmarketing manager at Chocolat du Jour.

‘Disappearing chocolate’

The acid joke (or would it be bitter?), which makes a pun on the so-called Swiss chocolate – famous for its flavor and creaminess -, comes from another comment picked up from social networks. The “grace” lies in the assumption that the national chocolate has less and less cocoa mass in the composition, to the detriment of other ingredients, such as sugar (a lot of sugar!), fat (which is not always cocoa butter) and artificial flavors (used to standardize and hide defects). A fact that was perceived, sensorially, by the judges during the tasting (see below). All this, in addition to the low quality of the raw material, especially that of cocoa, to further reduce costs.

Samples were served upside down so jurors could not see the stamped marks. Photo: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

According to Anvisa, to be considered chocolate, the product must have at least 25% cocoa in the recipe, or it must be classified as chocolate milk – something quite different from the 40% of cocoa content that classify a fine chocolate. Sought by the report, the Brazilian Association of the Chocolate, Peanut and Candy Industrys (Abicab), which represents 92% of the chocolate market in Brazil, reiterates “that the quality of chocolate is not proportional to the total amount of cocoa, and that the industry has a broad portfolio and delivers products with different percentages of cocoa to meet to different consumer profiles.

The judges, however, seem to disagree, since the tasting podium was formed by samples – two of Swiss origin and one of Brazilian origin – which, in the mouth, delivered (or at least seemed to deliver) more cocoa flavor, less sweetness, aroma non-artificial and soft texture, which melts in your mouth.

Danke, for example, which won the second position in the ranking, makes its milk chocolate with 35% cocoa content. The brand, which does not have its own store, was created with the aim of “raising the quality of national chocolate produced on a large scale, without making it inaccessible to most consumers”, says businessman and master chocolatier Ernesto Neugebauer.

ranking

1st Lindt

(R$24.50; 100g, at Carrefour)

“Typical milk chocolate”, defined one of the judges. The champion candy bar won handily – she was eight points ahead of the runner-up. Its brilliant appearance, the intense aroma of vanilla and the balanced flavor, without weighing the hand on sugar, won over the jury. The soft texture, “that melts in the mouth”, sealed the first place in the ranking.Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Flavoring.

2nd Danke

(R$ 14.99, 90g, at Pão de Açúcar)

The more intense color of the bar immediately gave a good impression. “I suspected it was a chocolate with a good percentage of cocoa.” A fact that was confirmed in the mouth, in the balanced flavor between cocoa and milk. The chocolate also presented “perfect breakage” and good texture. It only lost points for a slight note of bitterness, “not very pleasant”, captured by some judges.

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Flavoring.

3rd Milka

(R$ 14.79; 100g, at Pão de Açúcar)

The caramel notes, the soft consistency, “that melts in the mouth”, the pleasant touch of milk and the sweetness that does not go beyond the acceptable limit ensured the third place on the podium for the Swiss chocolate brand. “It could only have more cocoa flavor”, evaluated one of the judges, and, therefore, did not reach the top.

Ingredients: Sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, skimmed milk powder, cocoa mass, sweet whey (from milk), butter sweetener, hazelnut mass, emulsifier (soy lecithin), cocoa flavor.

4th Neugebauer

(R$4.58; 90g, in Bergamini)

The milk chocolate bar caught the eye because it looked good, but in other respects, it had flaws. In addition to the intense artificial aroma, the sample had a slightly sandy texture – contrary to the “melt in the mouth”, which the packaging promises – and high sweetness. “Tasty at first, but then it gets boring”, nailed a juror.

Ingredients: sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, vegetable fat, skimmed milk powder, emulsifiers soy lecithin and polyglycerol polyricinoleate and flavoring.

5th Lacta

(R$5.79; 90g, at Pão de Açúcar)

“Creating bonds since 1912”, says the packaging. For better or worse, in fact, this was the bar that the judges called the “classic supermarket chocolate”. That is: opaque appearance, which does not melt well in the mouth and typical, very sweet taste, with little cocoa present and standardized with flavoring.

Ingredients: sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, whey powder, vegetable fat, dehydrated butter fat, emulsifiers: soy lecithin, polyglycerol polyricinoleate and flavoring.

6th Nestlé

(R$ 7.69; 90g, in the Sonda)

Another typical industrialized milk chocolate. It had an uninviting artificial aroma, a slightly sandy texture, which does not melt well, and high sweetness. “It looks like a combination of sugar, flavoring and vegetable fat,” said one juror. the cocoa? It almost doesn’t show up.

Ingredients: sugar, powdered milk, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, vegetable fat, emulsifiers soy lecithin and polyglycerol polyricinoleate and flavoring.

7th Hershey’s

(R$5.99; 92g, at Carrefour)

The opaque appearance and the porous texture, which does not melt well in the mouth, lead to a possible inadequate tempering. The “bland”, artificial and smoky aroma, and the excess of sugar hampered the performance of the chocolate. “My God, how thirsty it is!” one of the jurors complained.

Ingredients: sugar, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, whey powder permeate, vegetable fat, anhydrous milk fat, whey powder, emulsifiers soy lecithin and polyglycerol polyricinoleate and flavoring.

8th boy

(R$ 6.62; 90g, in the Sonda)

The intense color of the bar almost fooled the judges – but in the mouth, the chocolate didn’t seem to have a good cocoa content. Despite being a little less sweet than average, it lost points for the very artificial flavor and metallic aftertaste. It also doesn’t melt easily.

Ingredients: sugar, milk powder, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, vegetable fat, cocoa powder, anhydrous milk fat, emulsifier soy lecithin and polyglycerol polyricinoleate and flavoring.

9th Arch

(R$4.89; 80g, at Carrefour)

The excess of bad fat gave chocolate the last place in the ranking. In the other aspects, the sample came out as average: artificial aroma, sandy texture, excess sweetness and a light touch of cocoa.

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fat, Whey Powder, Whey Permeate Powder, Dehydrated Butter Fat, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin and Polyglycerol Esters with Ricinoleic Acid interesterified and flavorings.

Meet the jury

Ana Lourenço

Reporter from Estadão’s Bem-Estar section, he knows the importance of good chocolate for mental health. The love for the treat comes from a young age, but she is increasingly demanding (and selfish) in choosing her favorite bars. Milk types are her favorite, but she occasionally makes exceptions—“except the white, never this one.”

Arnor Porto

For six years, he has been a pastry chef at the Cantaloup restaurant, in addition to teaching at the Chocolate Academy in São Paulo. Regarding the tasting, he was disappointed with most of the samples, due to the very present cocoa essence and the excess of sugars in the composition. “Most are so similar, it was almost impossible to put together a ranking.”

Team of judges: Patricia Landmann, Ana Lourenço, Arnor Porto, Bertrand Busquet and Gislaine Gallette. Photo: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Bertrand Busquet

Formed by the École Hotêlière de Toulouse, he is dedicated to high quality chocolate. For ten years, he has held the position of technical consultant for Barry Callebaut in Brazil, where he became responsible for the operational planning of Chocolate Academy. From the tasting, “I expected the worst”, but was surprised: “I found only two very bad, the others are very reasonable. Only one sample stands out, mainly due to the quality of the raw material”.

Gislaine Gallette

In love with chocolates, in 2011, she took an immersion on the subject at the Academy of Chocolate, in Belgium. Back in Brazil, she founded Gallette Chocolates-where she has won 21 national and international awards. She is a member of the board of the Bean to Bar Brasil Association, where she promotes the production of quality chocolates, with a sustainable production chain.

Patricia Landmann

Ahead of Chocolat du Jour – which grows its own cocoa and dominates the other stages in the production process -, she commands the company’s marketing sector, in addition to being involved in the development and evaluation of new products. She has “chocolate in her blood”, since she was practically born inside the studio that the chocolate maker Cláudia, her mother, created in 1987.