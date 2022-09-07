What are the saddest songs in the world? See ranking with the top 10

You’re the kind of person who when you’re down, listens sad songs to put out all the bad feeling? If so, you will love to know which are the saddest songs in the world.

The ranking was made by OnePoll, a London-based research firm. The company reached the list of the world’s saddest songs after interviewing 2,000 people during a survey earlier this year.

With the completion of the survey, OnePoll reached the ranking of 30 songs. In this text, you will find out which are the first 5 songs that form this ranking, that is, the 5 saddest songs in the world. Get ready to update your playlist.

1. Everybody Hurts, REM

First, “Everybody” appears. The song is by the American rock band REM It was released in 1992 and is part of the album “Automatic for the People”.

2. Nothing Compares 2 U, Sinead O’Connor

Launched in 1990, “Nothing Compare 2 U” is performed by Irish singer Sinead O’Connor. The song is from the album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got”.

3. Tears in Heaven, Eric Clapton

“Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton is also among the saddest songs in the world. It was released in 1992 and won three Grammy Awards the year after its release.

4. I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston

“I Will Always Love You”, performed by the late Whitney Houston, could not be left out of this list. The song was written in 1973 and recorded the following year by American singer Dolly Porton. It would only be re-recorded by Whitney in 1992 for the soundtrack of the film “The Bodyguard”.

5. Yesterday, The Beatles

The fifth saddest song in the world is “Yesterday”, performed by the British band The Beatles. It was composed by Paul McCartney, one of the band members, and recorded in 1965. The song is part of the album “Help!”.

Music has the most radio broadcasts worldwide, according to Guinness World Records. To give you an idea, in the United States alone, the song has over six million broadcasts.