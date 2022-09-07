What does it take for food to get cheaper?

Brazil registered deflation in July, which signals an average fall in prices. Despite this decline in general, food is still weighing on Brazilians’ pockets. According to the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) for July, the food and beverage group rose 14.72% in the last 12 months.

The foods that suffered the most in the period were papaya (99.39%), watermelon (81.60%), onion (75.15%), strawberry (73.86%), potato (66 .82%) and long-life milk (66.46%).

This Friday (9), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) publishes the official inflation for August, and the market expectation is that the index will have another reduction. The preview of August’s inflation registered a drop of 0.73%, while foodstuffs rose 1.12% in the month.

Why is food still expensive? Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group, a company specializing in investment management, says food prices are still impacted by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

As both countries are major producers of agricultural inputs, the war reduces supply and raises prices for international markets.

Miraglia says that the covid-19 pandemic has reduced the supply of food around the world. Then there was a further reduction in production with the war in Ukraine. For him, prices should continue to rise at a slightly slower pace until the beginning of next year.

Rising costs to produce food and the weather also impact prices, he says. Matheus Peçanha, economist at FGV/Ibre.

In winter, it is normal for some products to be in the off-season, especially fruits and vegetables, which reduces supply and makes prices higher. Passion fruit and watermelon are products that are in off season now.

The expectation is that, with the arrival of spring, fruits and vegetables will have a drop in prices.

When will prices drop? The experts heard by the UOL claim that food prices are unlikely to drop significantly in the short term.

The projections by Tendências Consultoria are that there will be a drop in commodity prices (soybean, wheat, corn) and meat in general, but that prices will stabilize at higher levels than they were recorded before the pandemic.

Gabriela Faria, analyst at Tendências, says that even with deflation in the country, food prices should not fall in the short term. For now, milk has been one of the highlights of high prices.

What happens to the meat? The price of meat, which has been rising since the beginning of the pandemic, gives indications that it should not increase in the coming months. For Faria, the consumer must first feel a drop in the price of meat than in the price of milk.

With the increased availability of meat on the market through slaughter, this can help bring prices down.

However, Peçanha says that the increase in meat exports may make it a little difficult to make it cheaper for the final consumer, but that the data already show that meat is not rising as much as before.

The arrival of spring should help improve pastures, reducing cats with feed for livestock.

The costs of keeping cattle also make it difficult for meat prices to fall, says Faria. Although the supply has increased with the slaughter of more animals, it is still not normalized.

Faria says that the expectation is that the offer will only normalize next year and, even so, that the costs to raise higher cattle should continue to make it difficult to reduce prices.

Despite the tendency to fall in meat prices in the coming months, Matheus piece states that the decrease should not be so expressive.

Why is milk more expensive? Milk is one of the great villains of inflation in recent times. From January to July this year, milk was 77.84% more expensive.

Faria says that the costs of keeping the cattle have increased, with medicines and food for the cattle more expensive, for example. This made the producers choose to slaughter the animals, increasing the supply of meat in the market, but decreasing the supply of milk.

With fewer cows, the milk supply has decreased, driving up consumer prices. There is a difficulty in reducing prices precisely because of the smaller amount of milk available. The costs of keeping dairy cattle also impact prices.

In addition to the higher price, which makes derivatives more expensive, Brazil imports dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, which had a price increase driven by milk and the exchange rate.

Impact of diesel on prices: Despite fuels being one of the main factors for deflation, diesel, which is used to fuel the trucks that transport food across Brazil, is not at the lowest prices.

The reduction in ICMS had an impact on gasoline and ethanol prices, but the policy was not applied to diesel prices. From January to July, the IPCA shows that gasoline dropped by 8.67%, and ethanol by 14.88%. On the other hand, diesel was 39.51% more expensive.

Peçanha says that the price of diesel is not falling because of the perspective of fuel consumption in Europe. Without gas from Russia, diesel ends up becoming an energy alternative, and this increases its demand and price.

La Niña, a natural phenomenon responsible for more rigorous and drier winters, affected pastures this year, added to the increase in the price of corn, which is a commodity used to feed cattle, made livestock more expensive.

Peçanha says that produce should fall with the arrival of spring, as is the case with tomatoes, lettuce and potatoes.

The prices of agricultural products that undergo more industrialization should remain stable in the coming months. This is the case with rice, beans and wheat flour, according to Faria.

What does it take for prices to fall? Miraglia says that there is no short-term solution to reduce food prices. For him, the solution is to increase the supply of agricultural inputs.

Today Brazil is very dependent on the purchase of inputs from other countries, such as fertilizers from Russia. Although Miraglia considers this to be the alternative, creating new production chains takes time and money.

For Faria, the international market is difficult to predict because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. As the two countries are important for agriculture, any movement between them could impact the price of food around the world.

Here in Brazil, elections can interfere with the exchange rate — uncertainties end up causing the real to lose value against other currencies.