What is gluten and how to live without it

Many do not know what gluten is, although the substance is present in several products on supermarket shelves. We explain: gluten is nothing more than a combination of two groups of proteins: gliadin and glutenin. There is a specific portion of people who cannot consume foods that contain these groups: those with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

For starters, gluten is widely found in industrialized products, because it is present in cereals such as wheat, barley, rye and in processed grain-based products such as crackers, bread, pasta and various types of sweets. Other foods and drinks also carry this group of proteins, such as beer, certain types of wine and liquor, as well as some processed meats.

In food, it is gluten that is responsible for the soft texture, in addition to promoting moisture retention. Several experts highlight the benefits of reducing (or even eliminating) gluten from the diet, because this automatically means reducing processed and caloric foods, such as pizzas, cakes and pasta.

What is gluten?

Gluten is responsible for making the texture soft in some foods (Image: Anton/unsplash)

Is gluten good or bad for your health?

According to pharmaceutical Pfizer, there is no research, study or even conclusive scientific tests that indicate that gluten impairs the development or functioning of the body of normal and healthy individuals.

In fact, there are even benefits: when consumed in a correct and balanced way, gluten, when it reaches the small intestine, helps in the proliferation and renewal of “good” bacteria, which aid in food digestion.

The pharmaceutical company also points out that there is no data that proves that a person who stops eating gluten-containing foods has considerable weight loss, even in the case of celiac patients. The bottom line is that the need to totally cut gluten from the diet only involves people with the aforementioned conditions.

The Brazilian Food and Nutrition Society (SBAN) reiterates that “there is not enough evidence to assume that healthy individuals would experience any benefits from consuming a gluten-free diet”, and that “gluten-free diets can be healthy for the general population”. , provided that the withdrawal of processed gluten-free foods is compensated by the intake of other whole grains, and vegetables of low energy density”.

How to live gluten free?

Naturally, there is an extensive list of gluten-free foods, such as fruits, vegetables, rice, corn, potatoes, cassava (cassava), meat and fish, sugar, chocolate, gelatin, salt, oils and fats in general.

However, it is also necessary to check the food label to ensure that it has not been mixed with or come into contact with products that contain gluten. There is even a Brazilian app that reads food labels and tells you what ingredients they contain. However, for those who are intolerant, removing gluten from the diet reduces symptoms such as irritability, episodes of diarrhea, gas and abdominal bloating.

Now that you know what gluten is and how to live without it, it’s worth checking with a health professional (nutritionist or nutritionist) if it’s really a good idea to reduce or completely cut this protein out of your life. Also watch out for signs of gluten intolerance, such as dizziness, red spots on the skin and migraine.

Source: Pfizer, SBAN