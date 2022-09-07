What is the EPOC effect and how does it help you lose weight?

For people who practice high-intensity exercise, the term, or its effect, should already be familiar. But for you who came to find out what it means EPOCand how it works, we’re going to have to do a little overhaul of biology.

The full name of this effect already gives a good clue as to how it works: excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). Understand how it works, and if it is possible to potentiate caloric loss.

After all, what is EPOC?

EPOC is a cellular effect where the body consumes more oxygen for ATP production in order to restore the body and its physiological processes to the pre-exercise state. As a consequence of this, the caloric burning process is maintained, even after the end of the activity.

Very complicated? Let’s do it by steps.

High-intensity exercise stimulates oxygen uptake so cells metabolize more energy molecules (credit: Shutterstock)

When we exercise, a series of chemical, physical and biological processes take place in our body. One of them in particular is cellular respiration, which occurs mediated by the presence of oxygen.

Of course, even if we are not exercising, our cells recruit oxygen molecules. They are essential for more effective ATP production.

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the fuel for our cells and provides energy for the proper functioning of our body. It can also be obtained by an anaerobic process, that is, without oxygen, but it is less effective.

As activity increases, more energy is expended, and more ATP needs to be produced, so more oxygen is recruited. But at some point, this generates a surplus in the system. And it is in the need to burn this excess that EPOC comes in.

The body needs to return to its pre-exercise state, and according to researchers, this excess oxygen would be used to recover the breathing pattern, heart rate, muscle recovery, and all the chemical processes that were modified during the activity.

All this effort by the body to promote the chemical balance of cells, recover vital patterns, and eliminate hormones released during physical activity, continue to cause caloric burning, even after the end of exercise.

Some studies point out that the EPOC effect can extend this burn for an hour or two after activity. But are there alternatives to improve this time, and achieve better results on the scale?

How to potentiate the caloric loss produced by EPOC?

If your goal is weight loss, in addition to the EPOC effect, you must have another ally for the desired result: food.

That a balanced and quality diet is important, you may already know. But did you know that the amount of calories consumed at certain times can negatively affect your weight loss process?

Participants in an obesity study dieted with the same amount of calories. Splitting between breakfast, lunch and dinner, the first group consumed increasing amounts of calories per day.

Starting with a 200 kcal breakfast, and moving up to 700 kcal dinners, the group had a weight reduction of 3.6 kg.

The second group, which consumed decreasing amounts of calories, with breakfast of 700 kcal, and dinners with 200 kcal, weight loss reached 8.7 kg.

So, in addition to being careful with what you eat, if you want to get into the weight loss process, you should pay attention to the time and amount of calories consumed.

What exercises to practice to improve EPOC?

The indication is that people exercise at least 3 times a week to keep their health up to date, and, according to the World Health Organization, the ideal time for practicing sports for an adult would be between 150 and 300 minutes per day. week, and 60 minutes for children.

With regard to EPOC, aerobic exercises are the most indicated, and may include: high-intensity training, running, pedaling, jumping rope, among other exercises, including stationary.

The weekly exercise frequency should be between 3 and 5 days, as recommended by experts (credit: Shutterstock)

Does EPOC really work?

The answer is yes, but it is also no. EPOC calorie loss exists, but it’s not enough to have a big impact on your weight. There is even a discussion about whether or not EPOC can be more stimulated by certain types of exercises.

But exercise, food and rest are still the best options for achieving results.