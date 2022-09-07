What is the supernormal stimulus, the phenomenon that deceives our own instincts

  • Becky Ripley and Emily Knight
  • BBC NatureBang series*

The peacock’s tail is often cited as an example of a supernormal stimulus that can be found in nature.

Why do we like what we like and how do our baser desires sometimes lead us in the wrong direction?

In the late 1940s, two great scientists – the Austrian zoologist Konrad Lorenz (1903-1989) and the Dutch biologist Nikolaas “Niko” Tinbergen (1907-1988), both Nobel Prize winners and co-creators of the field of ethology (the biological behavior) – were interested in studying how instincts work.

Their experiments revealed something unexpected: that instincts evolved to help animals live better, but they can be manipulated in the laboratory. If the triggering factor of the behavior is changed, the animals’ behavior itself takes on strange characteristics.

Silver gulls, for example, have a small red spot on their bill. Their puppies instinctively peck at this spot so that the mother will regurgitate the food and feed them.

