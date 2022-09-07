What is the temporary WhatsApp message for? Find out how it works

For example, many users of technological tools are starting to frequently use what is called WhatsApp temporary message.
But after all, how does this new kind of features of the Whatsapp? Is it really safe? Understand here and learn all the details about this new chat app tool.
“We believe that temporary messages and end-to-end encryption are two fundamental features that define what a private messaging service is today and that bring us a little closer to the feeling of an in-person conversation,” reads the published note. by Whatsapp.
It is important to note that enabling the option will not affect the chats that already exist in the application, however, if the user wants to, it is also possible to activate the functionality in old conversations.
WhatsApp Temporary Message: How does this new feature work?
First of all, it’s important to note that this new tool is not an entirely new feature. Those who use mobile apps frequently know, for example, that Snapchat allowed sending ‘instant’ photos that disappear after a while. Later, Instagram also adopted this tool in its services.
Now, the news has come to Whatsapp. Users can now use in their application the WhatsApp temporary messages. The tool is valid for devices on Android and iOS platforms.
But you know what is the use of the function this kind of message? At first, it is important to note that this tool aims to provide greater security and privacy for users of the platform.
THE whatsapp temporary message works as follows:
First, users who activate this new function now have the temporary conversation. After that, when sending a text message, for example, what is sent “disappears” after a while automatically.
That way, conversations are kept confidential and you don’t have to “manually” delete everything.
‘PRINT’ of temporary WhatsApp messages, is it possible?
First of all, it is important to highlight that it is possible to “take the print” of temporary messages on Whatsapp.
That is, the WhatsApp temporary message print is still possible for the users of the platform.
In other words, it is worth noting that it is still allowed to print the screen and save any type of message in the application. Furthermore, whatsapp temporary photoswhich can be sent to a single view, you can also use the print feature.
Therefore, the tool can still be used by users.
How to enable temporary messages on WhatsApp
Thus, it is worth noting that the Whatsapp user can also activate temporary messages in different ways. To do so, the user can choose to automatically delete them every 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.
Next, check out the step by step to activate WhatsApp temporary messages. See how to do it:
- First, have the latest updated version of WhatsApp on your phone – to download, go to: https://www.whatsapp.com/download;
- Open a conversation and click on the contact’s name;
- In this option, select the option ‘Temporary messages’;
- Choose the option and that’s it!
- Finally, those who want to add this option as a default must follow the menu: Account – Privacy – Default Duration – choose the time.
WhatsApp’s temporary message is not the only novelty: Meta foresees the release of new features
As you already know, the whatsapp temporary message has arrived to stay. In parallel with this, the company seeks to improve services to its customers.
WABetaInfo, a site specialized in spreading spoilers about the Whatsapp, announced that the app intends to implement a feature for users adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.
Typically, users of Whatsapp usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended. Very cool, isn’t it?
Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.