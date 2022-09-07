What is true in the image of the Independence of Brazil?

This September 7th, Brazil celebrates the bicentennial of Independence. 200 years ago, history tells that D. Pedro 1º, on the banks of the Ipiranga River, declared that Brazil would be an independent state. And at that moment he shouted: “Independence or Death”.

The image of this moment is portrayed in the painting by Pedro Américo, completed in 1888 at the request of D. Pedro 2º, son of D. Pedro 1º. In the painting, which is on display at the Ipiranga Museum, the first Brazilian emperor appears on a horse, sword raised, alongside dozens of men.

However, after 200 years, the conceptions of the Independence of Brazil have changed. Several studies in the area have been carried out. O UOL brings some important points about this historic moment in Brazil.

historic moment

The Independence of Brazil was a constructed process. At the time, D. Pedro 1º was under strong pressure from Portugal to return to the metropolis, after a series of measures that opened up Brazil economically and raised the country to the status of a Kingdom, alongside Portugal and the Algarves.

Faced with this impasse, since the Portuguese wanted to restrict Brazilian economic freedom and return the country to the condition of a colony, in addition to diminishing the powers of D. Pedro, forcing him to return to Europe, which Brazil proclaimed its Independence.

“It is an episode that corresponds to the end of Portuguese rule over Brazil, mainly in economic and political relations. One of the most important in the country’s history”, explained historian Luciene Carris, in an interview with the website of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.

On the banks of the Ipiranga

Independence was actually proclaimed on the banks of the Ipiranga. And there are reports from people who were in D. Pedro 1’s caravan that the famous phrase “Independence or Death” was actually said.

Despite the historical importance of the moment, Pedro Américo’s painting is not 100% faithful to what actually happened on September 7, 1822.

D. Pedro was in São Paulo, returning from Santos, on the coast, to contain demonstrations and calm the spirits of discontent with the then political scenario. According to the testimony of Father Belchior Pinheiro, who was part of the entourage, D. Pedro received a series of letters from messengers that made him angry. He crumpled up the papers and trampled them and left them on the grass—so he wasn’t on the horse.

“The ground wasn’t that high, but Pedro Americo would like to elevate the scene. Nothing better than putting the prince on top of a hill. The prince wasn’t riding a horse either. Pedro Americo knew that, because long-distance travel were all won on the back of a donkey. On the left, are the people. The people are black, the people are barefoot. The people are going against the grain. We can see that Independence is coming this way and it is going there. The history that we keep is this history of a male, white, European prominence of our Independence. As if the people were watching everything appeased, silent, when recent research has shown that no, that this protagonism, at the very least, has to be divided”, said historian and writer Lilia Schwarcz, in an interview with Jornal Nacional.

D. Pedro was a progressive man

D. Pedro 1º went down in History as a progressive man, ahead of his time, for having declared the Independence of Brazil, for having promulgated a Constitution and also for having respected the freedoms present at the time in which he lived.

“What was being revolutionized in the world, with the Enlightenment, with the ideas that were circulating the world, was a change in this mythology around kings. These changes were full of contradictions —D. Pedro was a product of these contradictions”, he explains. the historian Isabel Lustosa, author of D. Pedro I: A Hero without any character, in an interview with Agenda Bonifácio.

According to her, in that context, he was a modern prince. “This is how Europe, when D. Pedro disembarks in France and then circulates through England, welcomes him: as a man ahead of his time, who had given a Constitution to a backward country, like Portugal, and also to ‘those Indians of Brazil’, as they saw us.”

Importance of Empress Leopoldina

D. Maria Leopoldina, wife of D. Pedro, and the first Brazilian empress, played a fundamental role in the Independence of Brazil. Belonging to the Habsburg Family, one of the most important in Europe, she married Peter in an agreement that aimed to expand the family’s influence to the “New World”.

“Leopoldina was a Habsburg princess, not an upstart, who wanted to do well in life and she did badly. She came by way of an agreement, representing her father’s empire. She has been thinking that she was worthy of doing great things. for this country with this alliance”, explains psychoanalyst, journalist and writer Maria Rita Kehl, in an interview with Agenda Bonifácio.

In August 1822, Leopoldina took over as regent of Brazil while D. Pedro traveled to São Paulo. It is she who, on September 2, sends a letter to the then Prince Regent and advises him to proclaim the Independence of Brazil.

“She saw that it was more interesting for her and her husband to remain in Brazil and make a pact with the Brazilians. This is because the Brazilians, unlike the Portuguese, were not proposing to submit the prince, as D. João 6º was submitted to the Portuguese Assembly. She thought it was more advantageous and worked decisively – her letters to her family demonstrate this. She was always very discreet, always remaining behind the scenes. And she really played an important role in the history of Brazil in that first year of independence “, explained Lustosa.

José Bonifácio, the ‘patriarch of Independence’

Another important name in the construction of the Independence of Brazil, José Bonifácio de Andrada e Silva was one of the closest men to D. Pedro 1º and D. Maria Leopoldina in 1822. He will be nicknamed “Patriarch of Independence”.

In the view of historian Mary del Priore, who wrote the book “As Vidas de José Bonifácio”, a biography about him, Bonifácio was a complex man, who articulated Independence through Brazilian elites.

“He will sew the independence of Brazil with the most archaic lines possible, because he will obviously make an alliance with the great slave owners, coffee growers”, explained the historian in the same interview. “It’s hard to think of a José Bonifácio who is just a hero, who is Dom Pedro’s friend, Leopoldina, it wasn’t quite like that.”

According to her, ambiguities exist and he was a complex man. “The important thing is not to exaggerate the praise of him, but to show that it is these complex men who make the great story, and that is his case.”