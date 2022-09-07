WhatsApp stops working dozens of cell phones; know if yours is a

New update makes the messaging app incompatible with mobile phones from Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers.

if you use the Whatsapp and has an old cell phone, stay tuned. The company announced that the app will stop working on dozens of handset models as of October 2022.

The list includes smartphones from giants Apple and Samsung, but also includes other manufacturers. With the change, it will not be possible to exchange messages through the tool because it will no longer support the operating system of these devices.

This is a regular practice adopted by the company, as WhatsApp needs to be updated frequently to ensure its proper functioning and bring news to users.

Devices without WhatsApp

At least 40 models from different brands will stop running the messenger in the coming weeks. Check what they are: