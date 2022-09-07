WhatsApp will stop working on select iPhone models

WhatsApp will end support for some outdated versions of iOS, which effectively leaves out many iPhone models. Some smartphone models will no longer be supported by WhatsApp.

As of November last year, WhatsApp was no longer supported on devices running some versions of KaiOS, Android or iOS. And soon after, while the iPhone 14 is ready to launch, the app will end up only working with iOS 12 and later.

Certain iPhone models must inevitably be left out of this. Even while most users use modern smartphones, other users continue to use older devices, specifically iPhone 5 users.

“Unfortunately, for internal reasons, WhatsApp is now planning to drop support for some versions of iOS in the coming months, and that includes iOS 10 and iOS 11.” “Update to the latest iOS version to continue using WhatsApp. The app will no longer support this iOS version after October 24, 2022.”

You will need to update to iOS 12 if your iPhone is still using iOS 10 or iOS 11 to continue using WhatsApp. You can still use the app normally on your iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S by installing the 12th version of the system.

However, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are incompatible with iOS 12. So, until the end of October, users will no longer have access to the Whatsapp.

Source: Gizchina