When will the Trucker Aid be paid in September?

Check who receives the first and second installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro this Tuesday and find out the dates of the next transfers.

The Auxílio Caminhoneiro calendar for August has already been completed and the next round will take place this Tuesday (06). Thus, workers who regularized their registration until August 29 will have the right to receive the accumulated installment of R$ 2 thousand referring to the first two installments.

It is worth noting that several truck drivers had their registration rejected at the Dataprev Institute. However, in order to include all workers in the program, the Federal Government made the necessary adjustments possible until August 29.

Now, with the new verification, the drivers who are hired will be able to receive the Auxílio Caminhoneiro in the month of September.

Who is entitled to receive the Pix Trucker?

First, to receive the aid, you must have registered with the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters), of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). In addition to registration, it is necessary to have a valid CNH and CPF.

In addition, it should be noted that regardless of the number of vehicles that the worker has, the value of the transfer will be R$ 1 thousand. Thus, it is worth mentioning that professionals need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to obtain assistance.

How will be the payment?

First, payment will be made through digital social savings, whose deposit is made by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app. It is worth noting that digital social savings have been in effect in Brazil since the payment of Emergency Aid.

Trucker Allowance Calendar

After verifying the registration information, the effective drivers will receive this Tuesday (06). Thus, the payment of the first two installments of the benefit will include those who registered until August 29. So, check out the next installments:

for registration Pay day July, 22 August 9 – 1st and 2nd installments August 15th to 29th September 6 – 1st and 2nd installments September 11th September 24 – 3rd october 9 October 22 – 4th installment November 13 November 26 – 5th installment 4 december December 17 – 6th installment

Image: Drazen Zigic/shutterstock.com