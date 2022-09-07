Which signs don’t get along very well, both in friendship and in love?

When it’s about cosmic compatibility, you have to know that some zodiac signs just don’t get along. Some have personality traits that blend in perfectly with others, and conversely, some don’t.

In addition to personality, another way to identify zodiac signs that don’t get along is to consider which ones don’t have compatible elements.

For example, if you’re a fire sign, you might not match earth or water signs, and that might give you a hint as to who you should bond with.

See below 5 pairs of signs that don’t get along very well, according to astrology.

1. Aries and Cancer

Opposites can attract sometimes, but the chance of Aries and Cancer getting along is slim to none. Aries are very competitive and stubborn to deal with sensitive Cancers, who will hardly find a lap or a friendly shoulder to cry on in an Aries.

2. Gemini and Virgo

Gemini natives are fickle and chatty, unlike Virgos who are more introverted and reserved. So when one partner lives for freedom and chaos and the other for routine and organization, things are bound to end in failure.

So this is a pair that wouldn’t go very far together.

3. Leo and Scorpio

Although these signs have some similar traits, they are very prone to clash and conflict.

While Leos live for the spotlight, Scorpios tend to be invisible, and are likely to find Leos shallow and self-centered, while Leos generally find Scorpios to be very dark and mysterious.

4. Libra and Capricorn

Libras are peaceful and pleasant beings who give unconditionally to others. In contrast, Capricorns have one main priority: themselves.

While Libras are elusive and always receptive to change, Capricorns are conservative and serious. So these two together would practically live to annoy each other.

5. Taurus and Aquarius

Taurus is a stable and predictable sign, especially in matters of the heart. This can mean romance and reliability for some and stagnation for others. For Aquarians, for example, constancy and stability is a recipe for suffocation and boredom.

So, finding a common point for these two is practically impossible, since they have different interests.