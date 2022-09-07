White House accuses Russia of buying North Korean weapons to replenish stockpiles

According to the White House spokesman, the purchases may not have been finalized; Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP – 03/04/2022

Russia invaded Ukraine and started conflict in February



You United States accuse the Russia to buy weapons from North Korea to replace depleted stocks due to the conflict in Ukraine. This is what the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, informed this Tuesday, 6. “Our impression is that [a compra] could literally include millions of shells, rockets and artillery shells,” he declared. Russia invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24. The objective was to take control of Ukraine in a few weeks, but, according to AFP information, the Kiev troops managed to advance with the help of weapons and ammunition from the United States, European countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato). Kirbu also said that the purchases were not finalized. “We still don’t have any indication that the purchase actually took place, so it’s hard to say how this will actually end. There is certainly no indication that this material, these weapons, are being used inside Ukraine,” he said.

Also according to Kirby, the North Korean government’s acquisition of weapons and the agreement to secure Iran’s military drones indicate that Russia faces a difficult situation after the country suffered a series of economic and technological sanctions in the months following the invasion. The aim was to weaken Russia’s war power. “It’s just another indication of how desperate Russian President Vladimir Putin has become, and an indication of how much his defense industrial establishment is suffering as a result,” Kirby said. “The fact that they have to buy artillery shells from North Korea and drones from Iran indicates how effective [as sanções] have been”, he amended. Also during his speech, Kirby said there were no indications that China was collaborating with North Korea. “We continue to see no indication that China is violating sanctions towards Russia or that it is, in fact, taking overt action to assist Russia militarily.”

A White House official, who asked not to be named, reportedly said the weapon would be used “on the Ukrainian battlefield.” This could mean that Russian soldiers suffer from a shortage of supplies in Ukraine as a result of “export controls and sanctions” imposed on the country.

*With information from AFP