Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Racism Against Rings of Power: ‘There Are No Hobbits’

Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg blasted fan racism against The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon. The actress ranted against the criticism on the American show The View, which she runs on the ABC network.

Star of the Habit Change franchise, Whoopi expressed outrage at the portion of fans who criticized the casting of black actors to play fictional characters in fantasy works. Both Rings of Power and the Game of Thrones spin-off (2011-2019) have opted for more diversity in their casts than their predecessors.

“Get a job! They don’t exist in the real world. You know what? There are no dragons. There are no hobbits. Are you telling me black people can’t be fake people too? Is that what you’re telling me? I don’t know if it’s like a hobbit club, I don’t know if there will be protests, but, people! What’s wrong with you guys?”, criticized the 66-year-old actress.

The casting of non-white artists to play characters such as hobbits, dwarves, elves and even humans has been questioned by racist fans since the series’ casting was announced. Steve Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon on House of the Dragon, previously said he faced bigoted attacks as soon as her name was confirmed on HBO’s hit new attraction.

“It seems to be very difficult for people to swallow. They are happy with a flying dragon. They’re happy with white hair and violet eyes, but a rich black? This is beyond limits,” the actor told Men’s Health magazine.

“All of you who are in trouble because there are black hobbits: get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, ’cause you’re focused on the wrong things,” Whoopi continued in her critiques.

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View alongside the Oscar winner, supported the anti-racist view. For her, it’s surreal that people celebrate the fictional existence of dragons and hobbits, but criticize a black man in a position of power in these series.

“What I find fascinating is that dragons are good – fire-breathing dragons – as are people with white hair who are born that way when they are small, and violet eyes. But black people are just a step too far for these people.”

Check out the video with Whoopi Goldberg’s reviews below: