Why is the iPhone in Brazil the most expensive in the world?

The launch event of the new models of the iPhone 14gives apple, is scheduled for this Wednesday (7), in California. The company must announce the prices of cell phones in the US, which will start expectations for prices in Brazil. We usually have one of the most expensive — if not the most expensive — iPhones in the world in the global market.

The reasons for the high price of Apple phones here are old: high taxes and the fluctuation of the exchange dollar are among the great villains, pushing the price far beyond the Brazilian reality.

The new cell phones must bring screens from 6.1 inches (15.5 cm) to 6.7 inches (17 cm). Once again, the bet is that the iPhone 14 will start to be sold at very steep prices: the traditional one, in the US, for US$ 799 (that is, about R$ 4,400), the Plus for US$ 899 (~R $4,900), the Pro for $1,099 (~R$6,000), and the Pro Max for $1,199 (~R$6,600). These values, which are already high, may be even higher than expectations.

In March, Hellosafe, an insurance quote platform for different types of products, presented a survey with the price of iPhone 13 in 37 countries. The model in Brazil had the most expensive price, costing R$8,663 on average. At the other end, the cheapest was from Russia, at R$3,816.





Taxes too high on iPhone

The main reason to explain the high prices of iPhones in Brazil is already a consensus: taxes are many, and very high, in the country. According to Anderson Costa de Souza, professor of administration and human resources at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), in general, cell phones are subject to two taxes and two contributions.

The taxes are the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI federal) and the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (state ICMS). The contributions are those of the PIS (Social Integration Program) and COFINS (Contribution for Financing Social Security).

In the case of imported cell phones, like most iPhones, a third federal tax is still levied: the Import Tax – II, which will increase the basis for calculating all other taxes mentioned above.

A survey carried out last year by the discount portal CouponValido.com.br also showed that Brazil is the country where iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Macbooks are the most expensive in the world. About 40% of the price of an iPhone, according to the survey, goes just to pay the tax burden. Still, Apple has a loyal 13% share of market sales, according to a 2021 Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey.

Comparing with other companies like Samsung (43%) and Motorola (22%), who have a greater share than Apple in Brazil, Souza says that “certainly one of the factors that contributes to the number of participation not being the highest is the price of the product practiced”.

Even though the iPhone has still suffered a reduction in sales volume due to the price, the values ​​are so high that the company’s profit remains positive. For them, the profit margin has been very good, because even though they sell fewer devices, each one of them gives a very high income.

Exchange rate and high dollar increase the value of Apple’s cell phone

There is still another factor that contributes negatively, which is the exchange rate, especially with the rise in the dollar. Currently, one dollar is equivalent to R$5.15. That’s why the famous phrase “who converts, doesn’t have fun”. In fact, the price of the iPhone goes up a lot with such a high dollar against the real, which makes it a coveted purchase on US trips.





Even assembled in Brazil, iPhone price remains high

There are already iPhones assembled in the country, such as the iPhone 13, for example, in a Foxconn factory in Jundiaí (SP). Even so, Apple does not relieve – there has been no reduction in the prices of the devices. In the brand’s store, the cell phone continues with the same values ​​announced in 2021: between R$ 7,599 and R$ 10,599.

This is because the company is also interested in placing itself on the market as a brand for “premium” products. There is no interest, therefore, in democratizing access so much. If Apple smartphones are consumer dreams, they can’t be so easy to acquire, right?

Souza explains that, in theory, the taxes are the same for all companies in the sector, but there are other reasons that can influence the values, such as the so-called tax benefits.

“For example, one of the most talked about tax incentives in Brazil is related to the Manaus Free Trade Zone, which can bring significant reductions in the tax burden. However, it depends on a series of requirements to be enjoyed, and must, as a rule, be approved by the Manaus Free Zone Superintendence [Suframa]”, explains the teacher.





High prices boost used car market

One way out for many iPhone lovers who don’t want to pay such high prices is the used market in Brazil. The consultancy Counterpoint Research showed that in Latin America, in 2021, the increase in cell phones used was 29%, while in the world the increase registered was 15%. In this market, Apple leads, followed by Samsung.

On the Trocafone website, a 512 GB iPhone 13 Pro model was costing, on September 5, 2022, R$ 10,649. A very high value, but even cheaper than on Apple’s official website, where it costs R$ 12,499. On the OLX website, there are more affordable values, such as an iPhone 13 for R$4,800 and a 13 Pro Max of 128 GB for R$6,099. However, when transactions are between the mobile phone holder and the buyer, there are risks of fraud.