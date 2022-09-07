Why is Vale (VALE3) the best dividend payer for the 5th month, according to 22 analysts? – Money Times

For September, the OK (VALE3) was, for the fifth consecutive month, the most recommended stock by market analysts in terms of dividends.

The mining company’s shares received 11 nominations in the recommended wallets monthly, according to a survey carried out by the Money Times with 22 brokers.

The second place in the ranking is divided by Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Itau (ITUB4), which received nine nominations each.

Closing the podium, third place goes to Alupar (ALUP11), EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), with eight recommendations.

Why Vale once again?

Although there is a bearish review of the guidance of production of iron ore made by OKwhich can keep its discount of valuation for global peers, analysts from Santander continue to see an attractive entry point for the high commodity thesis for longer.

According to the bank, the improvement in Chinese demand from the second half of 2022 and a weak growth in supply in the coming years support Vale’s thesis.

After a recent international bump in iron ore, the commodity traded in China rose again in August. “We maintain our positive view on prices over the medium term, as our thesis is supply-driven, as persistent supply challenges should sustain iron ore prices above $100/t for longer,” they say.

About Vale, the analysts point out that the company is executing a buyback program of 500 million shares, and that its board of directors has approved a dividend and interest on equity (JCP) $3 billion, or 5% yield, based on first-half results.

Finally, Santander states that the significant reduction in Chinese steel production and the increase in liabilities related to the Brumadinho dam failure are the biggest risks for Vale.

In addition, analysts warn of the rapid appreciation of the real, the fall in nickel and copper prices, and unexpected additions of capacity by competitors.

Action is favorite (top pick) of the bank’s analysts in the steel and mining sector.

Keeping an eye on the dividends of Banco do Brasil and Itaú

In the analysis of Land InvestmentsO Bank of Brazil has been showing strong credit growth — especially in rural credit and in segments for individuals — and good portfolio quality.

The broker believes that the bank is ready to deliver strong numbers in 2022, putting itself at a big discount compared to its peers, and ensuring an interesting return in terms of dividends for the shareholder.

Currently, BB is traded at 5 times Price/Earnings (P/E) against the average of Brazilian peers of 9 times. The share’s target price is R$45.00, according to Terra, and the dividend yield is 8.26%.

Already in relation to ItauO PagBank highlights that the bank has an excellent track record of profitability. The company reported “solid and positive” results in the second quarter, showing growth in the loan portfolio, net interest income and net income.

The bank expanded its portfolio aimed at individuals, with emphasis on the growth in credit cards, which have better margins.

Analysts also point out that, despite the increase in delinquency in the period, caused by greater exposure to credit for individuals, Itaú remains very conservative and capitalized, being a “great asset option to navigate the tide of economic, fiscal and political uncertainty. of the month”.

See the most recommended stocks for September in terms of dividends:

See the other nominations made this month:

Companies indications Vivo, Bradesco, Itaúsa, Taesa, Tim, Vibra, Eletrobras 5 each Copel, Energisa 4 each Minerva, Transmissão Paulista, Gerdau, B3, Klabin 3 each Cemig, JBS, Cosan, Brasil Agro, Hypera, Porto Seguro, Bradespar, Copasa, Unipar, Ambev, Cyrela 2 each Kepler Weber, ABC Brazil, Auren, CCR, Coke, knowBTG Pactual, Marfrig, SLC Agrícola, Ferbasa, Dexco, Equatorial, Odontoprev, SulAmérica, Aura Minerals, Wilson Sons, Eneva, Intelbras, JHSF, Taurus 1 each

survey

The lifting of Money Times took into account information on stock portfolios disclosed by 22 institutions. For September, 54 actions were indicated, totaling 172 recommendations.

Participated in the survey Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Nu Invest, Elite, Eleven, Empiricus, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Nova Futura, Órama, PagBank, Planner, Banco Safra, Santander, Vitreo, Terra, Warren.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.