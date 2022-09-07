With his ego injured after being rejected by Zefa, Renato plans madness and gains support from Tenório

In the next chapters of the soap opera, the grileiro’s son will show his perverse side

In the next chapters of the novel “wetland“, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will show that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) will not accept Zefa’s (Paula Barbosa) rejection and will show his evil side to conquer the young.

Everything will happen after Filó’s daughter-in-law (Dira Paes) goes to work on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm and begins to be harassed by the land-grabber’s heir. After being refused several times, Guta’s brother (Julia Dalavia) decides to put into practice a diabolical plan to conquer the young woman.

Knowing that his father hired Solano (Rafael Sieg) to exterminate José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) family, the young man from the big city decides to team up with the gunman to eliminate Tadeu (José Loreto), who he believes is responsible for not being able to go. to bed with Zefa.

It doesn’t take long for Tenório to discover his son’s plan and try to reprimand him, fearing that Renato will become a cold-blooded killer. However, when the boy tells that his lover is the reason he wants to eliminate Tadeu, the villain ends up giving in and supporting the boy.