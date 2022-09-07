With low adherence, Ministry of Health extends polio vaccination campaign – News

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Tuesday morning (6) that the vaccination campaign against polio and multi-vaccination will be extended until September 30. The decision was taken due to the low adherence of the population to the campaign.

According to data from DataSUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System), 35% of children aged 1 to under 5 years were immunized against poliomyelitis and about 4 million doses have been applied since the beginning of the mobilization.





The objective of the campaign against infantile paralysis is to reach the vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 95% of children in the aforementioned age groupin addition to reducing the number of unvaccinated children and adolescents under 15 years of age and increasing vaccination coverage, according to the National Vaccination Calendar.

In the campaign against poliomyelitis, the target audience is about 14.3 million children under 5 years of age, and children under 1 year of age must be immunized according to the vaccination status for the primary schedule.

Children aged 1 to 4 years should take a dose of OPV (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), popularly called the droplet vaccine, provided they have already received three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) – injectable – from the basic regimen.

In the multi-vaccination campaign, the more than 38 thousand health centers in the country offer the following vaccines: hepatitis A and B, penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine) , meningococcal C (conjugated), OPV (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), yellow fever, MMR (measles, rubella, mumps), tetraviral (measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (papillomavirus) human).

For adolescents up to 15 years of age, the HPV, dT (adult double), yellow fever, triple viral, hepatitis B, dTpa and meningococcal ACWY (conjugated) vaccines are also being offered.



