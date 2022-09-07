With the marriage in crisis, Tertulinho catches kiss from Candoca and Zé Paulino

The days of peace in the marriage of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes) are numbered, that’s because the next chapters of “Sertão Sea” promise strong emotions. With the passage of time and the return of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) At Canta Pedra, Candoca will be rocked by her ex-fiancé.

After discovering that he was alive all along, the teacher will not resist and will exchange kisses with the cowboy, bringing all her feelings from the past to the surface. The scene, however, will be seen by her husband, who will not like what he sees.

With Tertulinho desperate for his rival’s return and Zé focused on his revenge, the villain will demand that the enemy stay away from his family. Candoca will not approve of the behavior and the couple will go through a crisis in their marriage, and from then on, they will constantly start fighting.

Disgusted with the whole situation, the scammer will join with Deodora (Deborah Bloch) and together they will plan a way to get rid of Joseph once and for all. The situation will become even more untenable when the good guy finds out that he is the father of Manduca (Enzo Diniz).