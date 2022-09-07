With two new Monkeypox cases, Campo Grande adds 32 infections – Capital

The new patients with the disease are a 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

Patients with suspected disease should seek basic health units in Campo Grande. (Photo: Publicity/City Hall)

Bulletin of the SES (State Department of Health) released today (6) recorded two new cases of monkeypox in Campo Grande, totaling 32 infections. In the last 24 hours, the disease was confirmed in a 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

In other municipalities there was no record. Across the state, there are 44 cases of the disease, 23 of which are active and 25 cured.

According to the disease bulletin, in addition to the confirmed cases, there are 4 likely infected, that is, they may have Monkeypox, but have not yet been confirmed. Another 61 cases have been ruled out and 71 are still under suspicion.

Updated case chart for the disease in MS (Image: Reproduction)

Monkey pox – The disease is transmitted from animals to humans and also from person to person. Similar to common smallpox, symptoms are milder and lethality is lower.

The name of the disease occurs because the first case of infection reported was in monkeys in a laboratory in Denmark, in 1958. Primates, however, were as victims as humans, since the virus came from rodents present in the region of Africa. Central. The first record in humans took place in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.