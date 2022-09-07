Woman curses Gabriel O Pensador for singing “I killed the president”

She called the musician a “pothead” and also shouted in favor of Bolsonaro in Curitiba (PR)

A woman, who was not identified, appears in a video that circulates on social networks cursing Gabriel O Pensador at the end of a show in Curitiba (PR). According to netizens, she was exalted with the song “I’m happy (I killed the president)”from 1992.

At the time, she called the singer “pothead”, while shouting in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The attack was recorded on Thursday (September 1, 2022), during the Graciosa Festival, in Club Gacriosa Country. However, the video has only gone viral in recent days. In the images, it is also possible to hear the woman saying that the singer “It’s Lulu”.

Watch (1min48s):

Here’s the post from the internet user who posted the video:

On the club’s website, it is possible to notice that, on the date informed by internet users (1st set), the musician was in a performance at the venue. Here is the news about the event:

The song criticized is from 1992, recorded during the government of Fernando Collor. In 2017, Gabriel O Pensador re-recorded the song.

CLUB NOTE

“The management of Graciosa Country Club became aware of the incident that involved an associate at the end of Gabriel Pensador’s show, last Thursday, September 1st, and the following position on what happened:

“1. Regrets that such images have been published on social networks;

“two. It is investigating the facts in the light of the club’s Bylaws and Bylaws;

“3. Finally, it emphasizes that it repudiates any form of political-ideological manifestation within its facilities, valuing the good relationship between associates, guests, visitors and employees.”