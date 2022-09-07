Woman gives birth to twins of different skin tones: ‘one family’

A mixed-race mother was surprised to have given birth to twins with different skin tones in April in Nottingham, England. Nurse Chantelle Broughton, 29, is the mother of Ayon and Azirah and is married to Ashton, 29, who is half Jamaican and half Scottish, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail.

Chantelle gave birth to son Ayon, with fair skin and green eyes, and Azirah, with darker skin and brown eyes. She reported that at birth, the twins didn’t look much different, but the difference in her daughter’s skin color became marked as the weeks went by. “Azirah was a little darker at birth. Now, as the weeks have passed, she’s gotten to the point where she’s darker than her father.”

The mother, who calls herself white and has a Nigerian maternal grandfather, said the children have “opposite” personalities but get along well. “Azirah is laid back, while Ayon wants a lot more attention. He always wants to be pampered and is constantly chattering. Azirah doesn’t do that very often. But I’ve noticed that they’re actually staring at each other now and smiling more.”

The word used by the nurse to describe the family is “unique”. “I’m so glad they came out the way they are – our unique little family. Every few weeks, friends and family still say they can’t believe it.”

The children attract the attention of the beholder and even praise ayon and azirahbut also some games, like them having separated parents.

When you have a stroller, people seem to notice it more anyway. People stop and say ‘my God, they look totally different’. I’ve heard people asking ‘are they both yours?’

