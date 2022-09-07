Woman who accused Armie Hammer detonates case documentary

The actor’s main accuser does not take the side of House of Hammer: Family Secrets.

In 2021, the name of Armie Hammer became part of controversy when several women accused the actor, from unusual sexual practices to allegations of rape. The case is portrayed in the miniseries House of Hammer: Family Secretsof Discovery+but one of the main accusers is not a fan of the project.

The woman known only as effie she has the most serious case among the other charges, alleging that she was raped by Armie Hammer over a period of four hours. But in an interview with LA Timesshe stated that the decision to create a miniseries about such a recent case is appealing:

“It is grossly inappropriate to explore such a tragic and vulnerable time in the lives of so many people, without any regard for our healing process and privacy.”

Effie is the only one of the accusers who doesn’t show up in the miniseries. According to her, the production got in touch several times, but she denied any apparition. Even so, his name is mentioned several times in the documentary, with prints from the account you used in Instagram to expose the actor.

In a statement, Effie does not mince words to criticize House of Hammereven comparing it with the traumatic experience he lived:

“The way they are exploiting my trauma is disgusting. When I try to yell “no” but they keep saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

Effie’s accusation is quite severe, and continues to be investigated by the LAPD. The creators of the miniseries used this as a justification for the absence of women in the production, with the co-creator Julian Hobbs telling the LA Times:

“Effie is the only one in our movie that is part of an active investigation against Armie Hammer. It was an editorial decision to let this unfold without us getting involved while the police are still investigating.”

All three episodes of House of Hammer are now available in the Discovery+ catalog.