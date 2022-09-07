Woman who lives only says goodbye to the wall after 3 days trapped in the bathroom

A woman had to be rescued by police after being locked inside her own bathroom in Bangkok, Thailand. According to the local Thaiger newspaper, she lives alone and, thinking she would die in the room, ended up writing a farewell message on the bathroom wall.

The incident took place on the 25th of August. At around 7 pm, the police were called by the victim’s sister, who reported that she had not been able to contact her for three days.

Upon arriving at the residence, the police had to climb a tall iron gate and use pliers to break open the front door. The agents searched the house and, when they reached the third floor, they heard a knock coming from the bathroom door. Upon opening it, they found the woman who had “disappeared”.

Thai police had to break down house door to locate woman reported as ‘missing’ Image: Reproduction/Facebook Nakhon Baal Police Station

The landlady explained that when she went into the bathroom, the door handle broke and she couldn’t get out. According to her, the incident took place around 8 pm on August 22.

Thinking that she would die, since she had no groceries and only hydrated herself with tap water, the woman wrote a farewell message on the wall of the room, with skin products:

I’ve been stuck in the bathroom since August 22nd. If I die, please let Jay Lek handle my will. Please give ownership of Tuk to Tua Toon Tum. I drink tap water to survive. Without water, I would be dead. I tried to force the exit, I tried to scream, but no one heard me.

The publication did not say who would be the people that the woman cites in the message.

After the rescue, she went to the hospital for tests and it was found that she was in good health.