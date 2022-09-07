Xiaomi plays with ban on iPhone without charger in Brazil

One day before the launch of the iPhone 14, the Apple was banned from selling cell phones in Brazil without a charger in the box. The situation, which is already gaining global repercussion, served as fuel for the brand’s competitors in our country. Companies like Xiaomi and Realme made publications playing with the situation and promoting their products.

Xiaomi Brasil made a post on Twitter without mentioning Apple directly, but alluding to the process involving the iPhones without charger. “If the cell phone you wanted to buy today was banned from selling, remember me, ok?!”, says the company’s message, accompanied by an image of the company’s turbo charger.

If the cell phone you wanted to buy today was banned from selling, remember me, okay?!

???? pic.twitter.com/TzhNjZOObD — Xiaomi Brazil (@XiaomiBrasil) September 6, 2022

The image also highlights that the fast charger is included in the Xiaomi 12 box and that the device can power 50% of the smartphone’s battery in less than 20 minutes. The image also points out that the accessory works with other products, including laptops.

The post, however, generated some negative comments from Twitter users. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11S in India, an intermediate cell phone that comes without a charger in the box. In Brazil, a cell phone from last year, with the same specifications, is sold as Redmi Note 10S, with a power supply included in the box.

Realme also joins in the fun

In addition to Xiaomi, another manufacturer that joined the game was Realme. The Chinese company, which has ambitious plans for Brazil, said it continues to sell cell phones in the country normally. “Our charger never came out of the box,” reads the company’s tweet.

??We inform you that we continue selling normally.?? Our charger never came out of the box. ???????? — realmeBrasil (@realmeBrasil) September 6, 2022

While the models sold in Brazil have a charger, the company has also launched products without the accessory in the package. One of the examples is the Narzo 50A Prime, made available abroad this year. Oppo, a company that is part of the same group as Realme, also said recently that it will launch more and more cell phones without the included wall charger.